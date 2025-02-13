Commanders HC Dan Quinn a ‘Big Fan’ of ‘Impact-Play’ Cowboys Free Agent

Retooling the defense will be front and centre of Dan Quinn’s mind after the Washington Commanders head coach saw his unit beaten up by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, and Quinn is a “big fan” of Dallas Cowboys lineman Osa Odighizuwa, rated by some as the “top defensive tackle” on the 2025 NFL free agency market.

This is based on intel from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who reported, “Teams we’ve talked to think Odighizuwa is the top defensive tackle because of his versatility, durability and pass-rush traits. Washington is a team to potentially watch — coach Dan Quinn has been (a) big fan of Odighizuwa from their Dallas days together.”

Fowler’s colleague Matt Bowen rates Odighizuwa as “a disruptive defender who can bring energy and impact-play ability to the defensive front, Odighizuwa had 4.5 sacks this season. His 30 pressures were tied with the Jets’ Quinnen Williams for the second most among defensive tackles. Odighizuwa fits best as a 3-technique and can be a pass-rushing threat in nickel fronts.”

Most of that description shows how Odighizuwa would be an asset for the Commanders, playing under coaches he knows well, including Quinn and Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Yet, signing the 26-year-old could block the progress of a prominent member of the Commanders’ 2024 NFL draft class, second-round pick Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton. Odighizuwa’s presence would also raise questions about the futures of veteran twin pillars Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Osa Odighizuwa Has Skills Commanders Need

D-tackle is a crowded position for the Commanders, but Odighizuwa has traits that would set him apart. Core skills like a quick takeoff and natural leverage.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder is shorter and lighter than the modern template for his position, but Odighizuwa has a knack for shedding blocks and playing downhill. He did both when Odighizuwa used “stutter jabs to his gap, then club/swims backside & collapses the pocket” to get a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Putting heat on the pocket is the focus of Odighizuwa’s game. He’s logged 11.5 sacks across the last three seasons, but still generated 58 pressures, 13 hurries and 32 quarterback knockdowns over the same period, per Pro Football Reference.

Perhaps more important for the Commanders, Odighizuwa also has 28 tackles for loss to his credit since entering the pros as a third-round pick in 2021. This stop against the Detroit Lions in 2023, highlighted by SB Nation’s JP Acosta, shows how Odighizuwa has the play strength to wreck blocking schemes and stuff runs at source.

The Commanders need to impact running plays much earlier after surrendering 4.8 yards per carry during the regular season. Things were even worse against the Eagles in the playoffs, when Philly rushed for 229 yards and seven touchdowns with the conference title at stake.

Fixing that problem is why Quinn and the Commanders need a reshuffle at defensive tackle. The question is who would Odighizuwa replace?

Dan Quinn Needs a Reshuffle at Defensive Tackle

Allen is a prime candidate to be replaced, since the 30-year-old is a popular potential trade chip. A cap hit of $22,352,941 this year makes trading Allen an attractive proposition for Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

The obvious reason for hesitation is Allen’s status as a proven commodity who is arguably the best game-wrecker for the Commanders up front. Something he proved by stuffing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, per Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Allen still has value, but he often plays the 3-technique role, between guard and offensive tackle, Bowen named as Odighizuwa’s best spot. Meanwhile, Allen’s fellow starter Payne usually lines up over center, a position where Odighizuwa’s lack of size can be exploited.

A 3-tech alignment also best suits Newton, who showed his potential as a rookie, despite some notable mistakes. It means there isn’t an obvious place for Odighizuwa, but Quinn should make one for a player who operates his brand of defense better than any holdover on the roster.