Dan Quinn, Commanders Plan ‘Traditional’ Role for Breakout Candidate

laying below their potential has become the norm for members of the Washington Commanders’ defense, but Quan Martin can be a breakout player under new head coach Dan Quinn and a staff who envisage a “traditional do-it-all” role for the second-year defensive back.

That’s according to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He described how even though the regime fronted by former head coach Ron Rivera and ex-defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio “saw Martin as a slot corner, the new one sees him as more of a traditional do-it-all safety. Peters drafted former Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil to be the nickel. He’ll join Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes at cornerback.”

Quinn’s new, or more accurately old but new again, position will involve Quinn and new DC Joe Whitt Jr. deploying the 47th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft starting at safety next to Jeremy Chinn.

As Melo put it, “Quinn and Whitt envision Martin and free-agent signing Jeremy Chinn as their starting safeties. Versatility and football IQ make Martin an outstanding candidate to thrive in this role. He’s capable of playing both safety spots, playing down in the box towards the line of scrimmage, or roaming the defensive backfield. He can still line up at nickel on occasion if Sanristil kicks outside.”

The different role has already shown success in some stellar contributions from Martin this offseason. Those contributions have only added to the buzz about the former Illinois ace emerging as a breakout player this year.

Quan Martin Taking to ‘Traditional’ Role

Moving from slot cornerback to a traditional free safety role doesn’t necessarily mean less responsibilities closer to the line of scrimmage for Martin. He’ll still get chances to attack the line of scrimmage, the way he did to notch this tackle for loss against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the preseason, highlighted by Mark Tyler of SB Nation’s Hogs Haven.

Jalen Harris shows how to properly set an edge and Quan Martin makes the TFL. pic.twitter.com/VZiLRPPvqv — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 11, 2024

Martin’s already proved he can thrive closer to the ball, but what’s different this season is how long he’ll spend in the deep third. The 24-year-old will be asked to be the last line of defense more often than not, give how often Quinn has favored single-high safety looks, dating back to his days as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and the famed ‘Legion of Boom.’

Fortunately, Martin took to extended time playing deep during the 20-17 defeat to the Jets. Martin “played 100% deep,” according to Jon Macri of Pro Football Focus.

Macri illustrating how Chinn spent 71.4 percent of his snaps in the box shows how Quinn and Whitt Jr. plan to use their safeties. The coaches might get more creative with other personnel in sub-package situations.

Dan Quinn Can Add Variety to Commanders’ Defense

More variety is needed on defense after Rivera and Del Rio’s schemes became predictable. As film analyst Mark Bullock noted, “Under the previous regime, the Commanders pretty much lived in the same five packages; base 4-3, nickel, buffalo nickel, dime and cinco (five defensive lineman). It was rare to see them get away from those packages or have much variance within them. New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. both used a lot more personnel packages in Dallas and appear set to do the same here in Washington.”

What a more creative system will look like will unfold during the remainder of preseason, but a lot will depend on how Quinn uses flexible personnel. One plausible new wrinkle is a 3-3-5 front, because P.W. McDonnell of DMV Sports pointed out how “Quinn has experience running looks like this in his odd-man fronts in Atlanta and Seattle.”

The defenses Quinn and Whitt Jr. designed for the Dallas Cowboys also “employed some of these packages in the recent past.”

Fortunately for Quinn and Whitt Jr., Martin isn’t the only roving playmaker at his disposal. Linebacker Frankie Luvu can emulate an All-Pro and rush the passer from multiple angles, while safety Chinn can play in the box at the linebacker level or rotate into the slot.

A defenses based on moving pieces can work, but it will help to have Martin quarterback the unit on the back end.