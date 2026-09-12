Commanders’ $90 Million Pro Bowler Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent

While it’s been a long time since $90 million Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been a difference-maker, to be fair, it’s been a long time since anyone on Washington’s roster has been truly elite.

That’s why, despite rampant offseason trade rumors surrounding Payne, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out the Pro Bowler and former 1st-round pick as 1 of the NFL’s “Most Important” free agents in the next cycle.

“Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne entered the 2026 offseason as a logical trade candidate because of his hefty contract,” Knox wrote on September 12. “Moving him now could still save Washington $17.4 million in cap space. With Payne on the roster entering Week 1, however, extending him might make a lot more sense. Top-tier defensive tackles remain one of the rarest commodities in the modern NFL. While Payne isn’t an elite interior defender, he’s been an above-average starter throughout his eight-year career. This past season, Payne tallied 46 tackles, three sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 15 starts. He’s still only 29 years old and could be a defensive building block for the Commanders for several more seasons.”

Daron Payne Considered Expendable at One Point

Forget being trade bait — at 1 point there was some thought Payne might become a salary cap casualty like former Commanders Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig thought Payne was on the same path.

“(Payne) earned a 2022 Pro Bowl selection with 11 1/2 sacks, 20 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss,” Standig wrote before the 2025 season. “Over the next two seasons — and after signing a four-year, $90 million extension — Payne compiled eight total sacks, 18 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss. Even if there’s a role/usage excuse following last year’s coaching staff change, the hulking 320-pounder rarely made a distinct presence in games compared to those 2022 highs. Doing so this season would not only help lift a potentially meh line, but also put Payne in a position for another significant contract from Washington or another team entering his age-29 season. Otherwise, he’s an obvious salary-cap cut next offseason and a reason why Washington’s defensive ceiling wouldn’t rise in 2025.”

Trade Pitch Before 2026 NFL Draft for AFC Team

Fox Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano thought Payne could be prime trade bait for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2026 NFL Draft, proposing Payne in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2026 4th-round pick.

In reality, Payne is probably worth just 1 of those picks.

“Payne had 11.5 sacks in 2022 and looked like one of the best defensive tackles in the league,” Vacchiano wrote. “Since then, on some bad Washington defenses, he’s had just 11 sacks in three seasons. But he’s only (29) and his ceiling remains high, making him worth the gamble for the Jags. He’d give them the interior pass rush they were so obviously lacking last season. With Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen on the edge, Payne could make a big difference playing next to Arik Armstead in the middle. He’s in the final year of his contract, and due about $21 million, which could keep his trade price out of the first two rounds.”