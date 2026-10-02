Daron Payne Reveals Secret to Remarkable Commanders Change

He’s playing his part to inspire a remarkable turnaround for the Washington Commanders’ defense, but Daron Payne knows he isn’t the real reason for the unit’s sudden success.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle revealed the secret to how the Commanders are shutting down running games early in the 2026 NFL season. Payne told reporters, how coaches “do a good job of cutting up tape, and we call it ‘keys to own.’ We see our keys and we go out there and just try to play physical, (to) just not let anybody knock us off the ball, and (we) just try to shut the run down early,” per Commanders.com Staff Writer Zach Selby.

Payne’s words reveal two reasons why the Commanders are so much tougher against the run so far this season. Both have to do with better coaching and superior personnel, as well as greater commitment from Payne and others to get tougher and own the trenches.

All things the Commanders will need to corral All-Pro Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4. Fortunately, Payne and the defense can simply follow a formula that’s already working.

Commanders Fixing Run Defense in 2 Key Ways

First, coaches, led by new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, are taking a more focused and analytical approach to identifying opponents’ tendencies on the ground.

That’s why the tape study Payne referenced has been so important. Lessons gleaned from the film have helped the Commanders get stingier on the ground every week.

Their progress is shown by Washington’s defense allowing 136 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but only 66 against the Dallas Cowboys a week later, per Pro Football Reference. The Commanders’ run defense reached an early-season peak when the unit limited the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks to 44 yards in Week 3.

A closer breakdown of the numbers makes for even more impressive reading. Like how “Eagles running back Saquon Barkley averaged 136.5 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in his four previous meetings with the Commanders (including the playoffs). But in the season opener, he totaled only 83 yards — 42 of which came on one run. He had four negative-yard rushes,” according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Jhabvala also cited stats from TruMedia that show “the Commanders have given up the third-fewest rushing yards per game (82.0). They also boast the lowest rate of first downs on opponent runs (15.6 percent), have the second-highest rate of opponent runs for zero or negative yards (28.1 percent) and are one of only five teams to not give up a rushing touchdown.”

Those numbers prove all the film study is working. Stats like these also reveal Payne and others are buying into the mantras of the new defensive staff, the “keys to own.”

Total commitment is helping Payne and more key players rediscover their best form.

Daron Payne Enjoying Unlikely Turnaround

Payne has long been a contentious figure. He’s struggled to live up to a big contract and remains a popular name in trade scenarios.

The Commanders may suddenly be reluctant to sanction a deal for Payne when he’s playing this well against the run. Payne’s joined forces with fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, another big body who’s turning his game around after failing to justify his price tag in 2025.

Kinlaw and Payne are thriving because the Commanders shrewdly reunited with an unsung hero who’s performing the dirty work in the middle of their defensive front.

This beefy trio has stabilized the front seven on Jones’ watch. Payne and Co. are making the 3-4 base defense work for the Commanders and freeing linebackers to hunt down running backs.

The basic but timeless formula can elevate this Washington defense to more unexpected heights this season.