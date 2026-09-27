Commanders’ Coach Calls Out Biggest Problem 25 Times

Ask Daronte Jones what the biggest problem with the Washington Commanders’ defense is, and he’ll tell you, even if he has to repeat himself as many as 25 times.

Defensive coordinator Jones “mentioned ‘communication’ 25 times in his 15 minute presser” on Thursday, September 24, according to Martenzie Johnson of The Washington Sun.

Jones is calling plays for the first time, but he’s not prepared to accept any growing pains from his players. The former defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings says the Commanders “have high standards. In the mindset of our standards, it’s out of the ordinary,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

That’s a tough stance when Jones has introduced a complex set of schemes since arriving in Washington. Elaborate pressure schemes he learned from Vikings’ DC Brian Flores that require lots of moving parts up front and clever actors on the back end.

The Commanders are so far struggling to relay all of the instructions and adjustments within Jones’ playbook. Those struggles are leading to numerous big plays for opponents, increasing the pressure on Jones to “simplify” things.

Daronte Jones Already Planning Changes to Scheme

Jones wants a defense based on blitzing from all angles, in front of rotating coverage shells. The combination causes confusion for quarterbacks and offensive linemen before and after the snap when it works.

Unfortunately, things aren’t working out as advertised for the Commanders. Instead, Jones’ defense is blighted by issues “not just relaying plays from the sideline, but as much as the on-field comm. Saw it vs. Dallas– at times the CB and S were talking (figuring out coverage?) right at the snap. Led to 1 not being ready at snap; led to a 1st down to that side,” according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Too much thinking undermines the reactionary art of defense. A unit becomes passive once that happens.

Passive defense is exactly what the Commanders don’t want. They hired Jones to design a proactive D’ that attacks, rather than waiting to be attacked.

Jones appeared to be delivering, based on edge-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson telling reporters at the start of the season, including JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “It’s very cool to play offense on defense.”

Chaisson and the Commanders only get to dictate to offenses if they first master the basics. Elementary things like lining up correctly, knowing responsibilities and understanding pre-snap adjustments.

When players can’t do those things, the scheme’s too complicated. To his credit, Jones and the Commanders are responding by “aiming to simplify some of their calls in an effort to improve communication throughout the defense,” per The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed.

Jones will have a simpler time making things easier if key personnel start improving.

Commanders’ Defensive Talent Isn’t Producing

Chaisson’s one of several high-profile new recruits the Commanders furnished Jones with this offseason. They also paid $100 million to another edge-rusher, Odafe Oweh, signed nose tackle Tim Settle Jr., linebacker Leo Chenal and safety Nick Cross, before selecting inside linebacker Sonny Styles seventh overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

The new faces were supposed to bring Jones’ grand ideas to life. Unfortunately, too many star names aren’t producing on Washington’s defense.

Oweh isn’t always channelling his aggression in the right direction, while Styles remains erratic, despite some bright early moments. Their struggles show the issues members of the front seven are having playing fast and free in Jones’ system, but there are bigger problems in the secondary.

A blitz-heavy defense only works if aided by solid, opportunistic coverage. The Commanders aren’t getting that from a floundering starter deemed the “worst” in the league through two games.

There isn’t enough talent in the defensive backfield, but Jones will be boosted by the Commanders’ top cover man trending toward a return from injury. Making better players more comfortable within a streamlined scheme is the only way this year’s Commanders live up to the billing defensively.