Dan Quinn Drops Important Update About Commanders’ CB Trey Amos

The absence of Trey Amos from an already suspect secondary has arguably been as big as any other factor in the Washington Commanders starting the 2026 NFL season 0-2, but head coach Dan Quinn has dropped an important update about when his team’s top cornerback will return to the field.

Quinn’s still unable to give an exact date for Amos being ready to play, but he did “say the speed and on field work, that to me is encouraging,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

This might not be the update fans want to hear, but Quinn’s highlighted an important signpost in Amos’ recovery from a broken fibula. It’s been a frustrating wait for the second-year pro to come off injured reserve, but the Commanders are right to proceed with caution about their best cover man.

The importance of getting Amos exactly right has only increased the more Washington’s secondary has been picked apart without the defensive back touted for greatness. There are many issues, but repeat offenders at the cornerback position have been the biggest problem.

Quinn noting Amos’ at least trending in the right direction is still a huge boost for a Commanders team beset by injuries to multiple key players, including franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Trey Amos’ Return Key to Repairing Damaged Secondary

Amos would ideally be ready to go as soon as possible. In this case, after Week 4’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The wait for quality reinforcements in the secondary has become excruciating. There’s not other way to put it when one starting corner has delivered unacceptable performances.

Those nightmare showings from Mike Sainristil and others have rendered the Commanders’ secondary barely functional. It’s why the unit has allowed a league-high seven touchdowns through the air, while quarterbacks have posted an eye-popping 137 rating.

Issues on the back end are making it harder for the front seven to successfully execute new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ elaborate pressure schemes.

Commanders Need Defensive Revival to Compensate for QB Injury

Jones has brought the creative mix of blitzing and disguised coverage he learned from Minnesota Vikings’ DC Brian Flores to Washington. The system’s a complex one requiring lots of pre- and post-snap adjustments, both up front and in coverage.

Those adjustments are why veteran corners Rasul Douglas and the returning Fabian Moreau, who played for Jones in Minnesota, are supposed to have value. Unfortunately, their struggles only add to the mounting problems for Jones’ disappointing defense.

The disappointment’s compounded by the Commanders needing the unit to carry the team in Daniels’ absence. He has the chance to return sooner than expected after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, but the Commanders’ offense will likely be less than prolific in the meantime.

It means the onus is on the defense to pick up any slack while backup Marcus Mariota’s under center. That won’t happen without tighter, more consistent coverage.

The Commanders probably won’t see better coverage until Amos is back and locking down one side of the field. It’s not happening yet, but he’s making the right kind of progress.