Commanders Trade Proposal Would Land 1,400-Yard 49ers Star

With Jayden Daniels proving that he’s a future star in the NFL, the Washington Commanders have to feel confident heading into the offseason. While it was an excellent step in the right direction, there’s more work to be done, and that starts this offseason with the draft, free agency, and trades.

The Commanders could use more help for Daniels, and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers could be that guy. Samuel isn’t what he once was, but there could be a few factors impacting that.

He was a former 1,400-yard All-Pro, and could be that in the Commanders offense if he gets enough touches.

Ben Solak of ESPN put together a package that would send him to Washington in a deal that would move a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if he’s on the team in 2026.

“The Commanders make the most sense of the cap-rich teams, as Samuel could fill a useful role in their screen and RPO games, working his way into the backfield in Kliff Kingsbury’s more creative offensive sets.

“The Commanders also see a good deal of zone coverage because of the danger Jayden Daniels presents as a runner. That plays into Samuel’s strengths. I expect a trade is more likely to happen post-June 1, so we’ll be trading in 2026 capital,” Solak wrote.

Report: Commanders Interested in Samuel

The trade proposal doesn’t come out of the blue for the Washington Commanders. It’s well known that the Commanders are looking to improve their offense, and Samuel would do just that.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX, the Commanders have also shown interest in trading for Samuel.

“Sources: The #Commanders and #Texans have had significant interest in trading for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days,” Schultz wrote.

With other teams interested, the Commanders will have to be smart and only give up what they’re comfortable moving.

Samuel Requested a Trade

Moving on from the San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t be an easy thing to do. San Francisco has been an excellent organization for much of its existence, but according to a recent report, Samuel actually requested to be moved during his exit meeting.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

If he ends up with an up-and-coming team like the Washington Commanders, it wouldn’t be a bad outcome. Samuel wants to win, and the Commanders just showed the NFL world that they’ll have a chance to do that in the near future.

Even if they’re another year away, adding Samuel to the mix would help them get closer, and give Daniels another player he can rely on.

For two picks, it seems like a no-brainer to get a deal done for the Commanders, if that’s what it’ll take.