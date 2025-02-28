Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Look Into $64 Million All-Pro Trade Candidate: Report

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos are exploring various avenues to bolster their roster around quarterback Bo Nix, and a trade San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel may remain a potential option.

The 49ers granted Samuel, 29, permission to seek a trade, and the Broncos were one of the teams to register interest.

As it stands, however, the Broncos do not appear to be in the driver’s seat for Samuel.

“Sources: The #Commanders and #Texans have had significant interest in trading for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with talks progressing in recent days, sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on February 28.

“Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive.”

Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024.

He also tacked on 136 yards on 42 carries, though his usage on the ground has been a source of contention for the 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Still, his 5,935 all-purpose yards rank 22nd among all skill players and eighth among wide receivers since 2019, per Stathead

Broncos Believed to Be Out on Deebo Samuel Trade

Deebo Samuel, Denver Broncos

GettyDeebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to the sideline during a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Word of the Broncos’ interest follows reports that they were not intrigued by Samuel following the 49ers permitting him to seek a trade. Samuel is entering the final year of a three-year, $71.5 million contract with $64.5 million in career earnings.

“Indications are the #Broncos do not have interest in Samuel,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted on X on February 26.

Samuel had been highly complimentary of Nix and the Broncos.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.5 million to spend this offseason.

However, they also have needs at linebacker, running back, safety, and perhaps most notably, tight end. Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments about the team’s wide receiver corps were also telling.

The head coach has been outspoken about the Broncos’ need for a “joker,” or dynamic pass-catching running back or tight end.

Payton expressed more confidence in the Broncos’ receivers.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago [Marvin Mims]. We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.”

In addition to what the Broncos might have to surrender in a trade to acquire Samuel from the 49ers and ensure he does not land with a rival, they would also have to account for a contract for the multi-faceted player.

Broncos Following Through on Draft Needs

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Payton and general manager George Paton have both delivered on their previous comments about what the Broncos’ roster needs to add this offseason. While Samuel may or may not be an option – and one that could fill the “joker” role – the Broncos are exploring other options.

They have already met or plan to meet with tight ends Gunnar Helm and Terrance Ferguson, the latter of whom played with Nix in college at Oregon.

The Broncos have also met with running backs Ashton Jeanty and Ollie Gordon II.

The Broncos will meet and speak with an inordinate amount of prospects at the scouting combine. But the early chatter outlines a clear plan of attack to help the Broncos take another step after they snapped a nine-year playoff drought in 2024.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com.

