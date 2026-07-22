Commanders Free Agent WR Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence on ‘Tough’ Offseason in New Video

After only one season with the Washington Commanders, veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel faces an uncertain future in the NFL, as he remains unsigned well into the NFL free agency process.

Although Samuel has been rumored to have interest from a few teams around the league, nothing has come to fruition yet, and no one knows who he’ll be suiting up for during the 2026 NFL season.

Deebo Samuel Admits Frustration Going Through ‘Roller Coaster’ Offseason

As the 30-year-old continues to go through what has become a difficult offseason, Samuel recently shared what it has been like to face an uncertain future in the league heading into his eighth season in the NFL.

Despite doubters who question Samuel’s long-term viability, the South Carolina product maintains on his YouTube page that he still has “three, four good years left” in his playing career.

“Going on Year 8 … [I] still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left,” Samuel said. “It’s kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you. All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, ‘This team is interested,’ or things along those lines. And it’s been kind of like a roller coaster. [I’ve] been through a lot, not just ball. With me and how I play this game, it’s just like, no matter what I’m going through, no matter what I’m doing, if I’m able to perform, I’m going to go out there and put it on the line for my team.”

Unfortunately for Samuel, the veteran wideout didn’t have a chance to play much with Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who battled injuries throughout the 2026 campaign.

Even though Samuel didn’t have Daniels to catch passes from last season, he was still able to put up decent numbers, catching 72 passes (second-highest total) for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He also added one rushing touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

At this point, it remains to be seen where Samuel lands in free agency, with roster spots getting fewer and fewer by the day as training camps start to get underway ahead of the 2026 campaign.

NFL Insider Confused By Deebo Samuel’s Free Agency Situation

There’s no question that Deebo Samuel is one of the biggest names left on the market in NFL free agency, which has left many scratching their heads about why he hasn’t signed with a team at this point in the offseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk admits being confused by Samuel’s situation in free agency.

“Deebo is a confusing case, because I haven’t seen or heard a word about anyone interested in Deebo Samuel,” Florio said. “What Deebo Samuel has to accept is that he’s going to be making a hell of a lot less than he’s been making to do the same thing he’s always done.”

Only time will tell how things pan out for Samuel and other big-name free agents like Stefon Diggs, as the start of the 2026 NFL season inches closer and closer.