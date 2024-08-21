Commanders Projected to Add All-American SEC Edge Rusher in 2025

The Washington Commanders don’t have an elite edge rusher on their roster in 2024, although that’s not for lack of trying.

After several years of big swings and big misses in trying to secure pass-rushing talent, ESPN’s Field Yates projects the Commanders will wade into those same waters once again by selecting Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams at No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

Williams is one of two edge rushers projected by Yates in the Top Five of Yates’ mock draft, with Tennessee’s James Pearce at No. 2 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Yates had Williams’ teammate, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, going No. 1 overall to the New York Giants.

“Left tackle is not to be ignored, but it would be hard to pass on Williams, who would present the Commanders with a defensive building block after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young in October (2023),” Yates wrote. “Williams has uncommon traits with his fantastic blend of length and power, proving to be a dominant presence well beyond the box score — he’s a better rusher than his 4.5 sacks in 2023 would suggest. I believe he’s scheme-versatile enough to fit in anywhere, and he would be a welcome addition for new coach Dan Quinn.”

Williams Won National Title as Freshman

Williams was a Freshman All-American for Georgia in 2022 with 28 tackles, 3.0 sacks and a team-high 31 QB hurries as the Bulldogs won a second consecutive national championship. In 2023, Williams was an All-SEC pick after he led Georgia with 4.5 sacks.

Georgia has produced 10 first-round picks in the last three drafts alone, including another No. 1 overall pick in another edge rusher, Travon Walker, who was taken with the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

The Bulldogs have had a player taken in the first round for seven consecutive years under head coach Kirby Smart.

Edge Rusher Problematic Spot for Commanders

The fact the Commanders don’t have an elite pass rusher isn’t because they haven’t been trying.

In the last six years, the Commanders have selected an edge rusher three times and none have panned out for them to this point.

In 2019, Washington selected Sweat out of Mississippi State with the No. 26 overall pick. Sweat was traded to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2023 season and almost immediately signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension. To add insult to injury, Sweat still led the Commanders with 6.5 sacks in 2023.

In 2020, the Commanders took their biggest swing and selected Young out of Ohio State with the No. 2 overall pick. Young started off his career by being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2020 but injuries limited to just 12 games over the next 2 seasons. In 2023, Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and is now with the New Orleans Saints — his third team in as many seasons.

In 2021, the Commanders selected Kentucky’s Jamin Davis at No. 19 overall. Davis only has 7.0 sacks through his first three seasons and Washington declined the fifth-year option on his contract in April 2024. Davis is currently listed as a backup to free-agent signee Frankie Luvu on the depth chart.