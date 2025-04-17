Commanders Predicted to Add 1,300 Yard ‘Workhorse’ Running Back

The Washington Commanders might not be able to land an “elite” running back in the 2025 NFL draft. That type of player might not even be available via the pool of available free agents or players who are currently being shopped in trades.

What the Commanders can do in the draft is add a running back who could very well form a 3-headed monster at the position with veterans Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicts the Commanders will go that route and take Kansas State running back DJ Giddens in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) in Brugler’s latest mock draft.

Giddens was a 2-time All-Big 12 pick for the Wildcats and rushed for over 1,200 yards each of the last 2 seasons. In 2024, Giddens rushed for 1,343 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 6.6 yards per carry to go with 21 receptions for 258 yards and 1 touchdown.

Over the last 2 seasons, Giddens touched the ball 478 times on offense with just one fumble.

“He’s a long-strider with wiggle between the tackles,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of Giddens. “He’s patient behind his blocks and quickly processes run-lane development … workhorse with good size and strong production.”

Giddens Turned in Bravura Performance at NFL Combine

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson has Giddens ranked as his No. 8 running back prospect, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. doesn’t have Giddens in his Top 10.

On paper, Giddens seems like he should be a much more coveted prospect than he is leading up to the draft. On top of all of his on-field production, Giddens checked in at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds at the NFL scouting combine while running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds along with registering a 39.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot broad jump. All elite numbers from the Junction City (Kansas) High School product.

“(Giddens) is way better as a rusher than I originally gave him credit for,” NFL draft expert Jacob Gibbs wrote on his official X account. “He’s being slept on big-time.”

Commanders Need More From Running Backs in 2025

The Commanders went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game in 2024 more in spite of their running backs than because of them — a situation they’d like to remedy in 2025.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels not only led Washington with 891 rushing yards last season but also set the NFL rookie rushing record. The Commanders’ top 2 running backs, Robinson and Ekeler, combined to miss 8 games due to injuries.

The uncertainty and mid-grade production out of Robinson and Ekeler might mean the Commanders won’t wait until the fourth round to take a running back.

The 33rd Team’s James Foster projects Washington will select North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round (No. 29 overall) of his latest mock draft. Hampton was a 2-time All-American for the Tar Heels and is one of 2 running backs with first round grades along with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

“Hampton has reliable hands and is a brick wall in pass protection,” Foster wrote. “His vision and creativity are average, but he does a good job getting north and south and churning out tough yards.”