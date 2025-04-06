Commanders Predicted to Add 15-TD ‘Year 1 Starter’ in First Round

The Washington Commanders have given running back Brian Robinson 3 seasons to prove he’s an elite NFL running back. While the former third round pick has put forth some valiant efforts, we now have enough of a sample size to know that’s not what he is.

That’s why The 33rd Team’s James Foster projects the Commanders will take a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, slotting North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton at No. 29 overall in Foster’s latest mock draft.

“Sturdy downhill runner with excellent contact balance,” Foster wrote. “Hampton has reliable hands and is a brick wall in pass protection. His vision and creativity are average, but he does a good job getting north and south and churning out tough yards.”

Robinson has led the Commanders in rushing the last 3 seasons but has never rushed for more than 800 yards in a single season. It’s not like he’s adding bonus yards catching the ball in a significant way, either. He’s only passed 1,000 yards from scrimmage once and didn’t have a receiving touchdown for the first time in 2024.

Availability has also been an issue for Robinson, who has missed multiple games every year he’s been in the NFL.

Hampton Called ‘Year 1 Starter’ in Pre-Draft Evaluation

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson called Hampton a “Year 1 Starter” in his pre-draft evaluation and compared the 6-foot, 220-pound All-American to Detroit Lions star David Montgomery.

“Hampton is a three-down player with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and willingness in pass protection,” Parson wrote. “He has what teams need in a bell cow or lead running back.”

Hampton is one of 2 running backs with first round grades alongside Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, although this year’s running backs class is looked at as unusually deep.

Hampton put up back-to-back All-American seasons in 2023 and 2024 for the Tar Heels. In 2024, he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hampton ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February.

Elite RB Could Open Up Offense for Commanders

The Commanders already have one of the NFL’s elite ball carriers on offense. The problem is that ball carrier is Pro Bowl quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In 2024, Daniels set the NFL rookie rushing record with 891 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry on the way to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Commanders to their most wins and their first NFC Championship Game since 1991.

Here’s the thing — teams with genuine dual-threat quarterbacks just don’t win the Super Bowl.

In the last 10 years, no quarterback on a Super Bowl-winning team has rushed for more than 400 yards in the regular season and in 6 out of the last 10 years, the quarterback on the Super Bowl-winning team rushed for less than 100 yards.

The only significant time Daniels missed as a rookie came when he injured his ribs running the ball on the first possession against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 and was forced to miss the rest of the game.