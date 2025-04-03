Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Tipped to Draft ‘Explosive’ Deebo Samuel Successor

The Washington Commanders are tipped to take Deebo Samuel's eventual replacement in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

They only traded for Deebo Samuel this offseason, but it’s not too early for the Washington Commanders to start thinking about a replacement for the All-Pro wide receiver. Especially when an obvious successor could fall to the Commanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Missouri wideout Luther Burden III makes sense for the Commanders with the 29th pick, according to The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs. He believes “Samuel is a short-term fix, and Burden has the big-play ability to be an explosive play monster playing with Jayden Daniels, as Terry McLaurin occupies a lot of attention from opposing defenses.”

Taking Burden off the board would be a smart way to future proof at a position where 29-year-old Samuel’s age isn’t the only concern. There’s also the pending need to extend the contract of perennial 1,000-yard pass-catcher Terry McLaurin.

In the short-term, there’s another compelling reason for drafting Burden.

Luther Burden III Can Solve Two Problems for Commanders

Aside from being a younger version of Samuel, Burden would also solve another sneaky problem for the Commanders. Namely, the lack of a dynamic third receiver.

Last year’s top-100 draft pick Luke McCaffrey was supposed to fill the role, but he struggled to produce. The Commanders utilized journeymen targets in the rotation, but veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder are no longer on the roster.

General manager Adam Peters did add Michael Gallup and brought back Noah Brown, but there’s room for a more versatile big-play threat. Burden ticks the box after he totalled 2,497 scrimmage yards and scored 25 touchdowns during three years with the Tigers, per Sports Reference.

He does most of his damage after the catch, something shown in highlights from Eli Berkovits of 247 Sports.

The 21-year-old even reminds NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks of “Deebo Samuel with the ball in his hands.” That’s high praise, but Burden’s college coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, has defended the player over apparent character concerns.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Drinkwitz was emphatic, “There are these quiet critics out here who say he has a character problem. My response to everybody has been, he’s never been arrested, he’s never had a public incident at our university, he has never once been to my office to complain about his role. … He’s just been a great teammate.”

Putting Burden into the mix with a receiver as competitive as Samuel and one as professional as McLaurin, would do wonders for the rookie’s development. It would also give Kliff Kingsbury a second moving target for an evolving passing game.

Deebo Samuel Role Will Change Commanders’ Offense

Samuel’s ability to play in the slot, on the perimeter and from the backfield will change the offense for the Commanders. He’ll be a dual threat from wherever he lines up, taking some of the focus off the rushing and throwing skills of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Having Samuel in the lineup will also mean McLaurin can stay outside the numbers, where he’s often at his best, more often. The best thing Samuel will do is keep the picture changing for the Commanders, helping Kingsbury show defenses different looks.

Using Burden in the same way would further spread teams out and create bigger running lanes, while also giving Daniels easier reads and quicker throws. This is a pick that makes a lot of sense for a Commanders team in a good spot to draft to a strength.

