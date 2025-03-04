Deebo Samuel Speaks Out About 49ers After Commanders Trade

He’s no longer a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but Deebo Samuel has a message for his old team after being traded to the Washington Commanders.

There’s no hard feelings toward his former employers from the Commanders’ newest wide receiver. Instead, Samuel posted on ‘X’ how the “49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love. Love John and Kyle to death no bad blood no way shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love.“

That’s a strong show of support from a player who spent six years in San Francisco and became an All-Pro talent along the way. Samuel’s production declined somewhat during recent years, but he’s still an elite dual-threat playmaker the Commanders got for the bargain price of a fifth-round draft pick.

It’s sure to be one of the better deals of this NFL offseason because Samuel needed a clean break from the 49ers. He’ll get one after joining a Commanders team with a burgeoning star at quarterback and an established go-to receiver on the outside.

Deebo Samuel Wants to Bounce Back from Tough Finish With 49ers

Samuel never returned to the Pro-Bowl heights he reached in 2021. His numbers dipped every year, both as a receiver and a runner.

Injuries played a part, with Samuel suffering hamstring, knee and calf problems, among others. Those ailments combined with concerns about his conditioning.

Specifically, Samuel was thought to be overweight last season, a sentiment the receiver rejected. Samuel again refuted this idea with a blunt post: “225 to be exact…. Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo.”

225 to be exact…. Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo🥶 https://t.co/d7OBieGoFN — Deebo (@19problemz) March 3, 2025

A “fresh start” is just what Samuel can expect to get in this Commanders offense.

Commanders Have Right Offense for Deebo Samuel

The presence of Kliff Kingsbury as coordinator will ensure Samuel is still used in creative ways. He can also expect to see plenty of the ball, despite the presence of five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Samuel will be a featured weapon as long as Jayden Daniels is at quarterback. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is a running and throwing sensation who opens up the playbook for Kingsbury.

Putting Samuel next to Daniels will only expand the possibilities for Kingsbury and the Commanders. Those possibilities include “a million screens,” according to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes.

She told “NFL Live” how even if “Deebo Samuel might not be what he was a few years ago, he still breaks tackles better than most receivers and he’s still more elusive than most running backs, so the YAC (yards after catch) you get from him is incredibly enticing.”

Kimes is anticipating “a seamless fit” between Samuel and Kingsbury’s schemes. It’s a good bet, and one likely to make an already potent offense that much tougher to slow down and stop.

Being part of a trio of game-breakers, along with Daniels and McLaurin, is Samuel’s best chance of getting back to his All-Pro level. He’s approaching the challenge with no regrets about parting ways with the 49ers, coupled with an excitement for what’s ahead in Washington.