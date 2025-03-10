Commanders’ Playoff Hero Lands ‘Massive Payday’ in AFC South

While it won’t go down in the record books in terms of free agent paydays, in terms of relative success few players will have seen the come-up that Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown did in free agency.

Brown entered the playoffs with a projected market value of a 1-year, $1.9 million contract and delivered the run of a lifetime in terms of performance — all leading to him landing a reported 1-year, $10 million free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 10.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Brown’s deal could be worth up to $12 million including incentives — a massive payday that sees the once-embattled wideout getting 5 times what he was projected to get in free agency.

“Dyami Brown is one of the best deep-threats out there and he showed up big time in the playoffs,” X user Nash Henry wrote on his official account. “He has a solid size/speed combo, elite body control, great ball skills, YAC ability and he’s aggressive at the catch point. Huge fan of this pickup.”

Jaguars Praised for Signing Brown to 1-Year Contract

The Jaguars are doing a franchise reboot in 2025 with new head coach Liam Coen, who spent 2024 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

Brown is being brought in to lend a helping hand to fifth-year quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who is on his third head coach and is coming off the worst season of his career.

There was widespread praise for the Jags and Coen landing Brown.

“A bag well deserved,” Bleacher Report Gridiron posted on its official X account.

“Dyami Brown is heading to DUUUVAL,” ESPN’s Pat McAfee posted on his official X account.

“This is an interesting one,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Went a little higher than expected, but Dyami Brown finished strong this season.”

Brown Predicted to Land Big Money by PFT’s Berry

Pro Football Talk’s Matthew Berry predicted Brown could be in line for a big payday after a stellar playoff showing before hitting free agency.

“Teams are WR desperate and there are not a lot out there in free agency,” Berry wrote on March 4. “Plus, this year’s draft class doesn’t have the same caliber of superstars like last year … This is why you shouldn’t be shocked when Darius Slayton signs for what will seem like a ridiculous amount given his career production to date. Same for Dyami Brown.”

Brown had struggled mightily since the Commanders drafted him in the third round (No. 82 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

While he had career highs of 30 receptions for 308 yards in 2024, his career numbers of 59 receptions for 784 yards and 4 touchdowns left a lot to be desired … until the Commanders made a run to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

In the NFC Divisional Round, Brown played the best football of his career with 6 receptions for 98 yards in a shocking upset win over the Detroit Lions. In the first postseason action of his career, Brown finished with 14 receptions for 229 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 games.