Report: Commanders Among Teams Interested in Trade for $140 Million Superstar WR

As if this wasn’t already an exciting enough time to be a Washington Commanders fan.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Oct. 2, the Commanders are on a short list of teams interested in trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams one day after news broke Adams was asking for a trade.

Adams signed a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with the Raiders in March 2022.

“The Jets, Cowboys, Commanders and Lions are among potentially interested teams with enough cap space to trade for Adams now,” Graziano wrote.”The Steelers, who currently have roughly $10.5 million in cap space, would probably need to wait until the deadline or find some other way of creating space. Adams also has two years left on his contract after this one, with scheduled salaries of $35.64 million in 2025 and 2026. But none of that money is guaranteed, so there’d be no cap hit for the acquiring team next year if it released him at the end of the season.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders are telling teams the price for Adams in a trade would be a “second-round pick and additional compensation.”

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5.

Adams Spoke Highly of Commanders Rookie QB

Adams recently went on the “Up and Adams Show” and told host Kay Adams how much he admired Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniels has the Commanders off to a 3-1 start with consecutive wins over the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

“(Daniels) is a special player,” Davante Adams told Kay Adams.”We were hoping that all the teams didn’t think so and he could slip to the Raiders (in the draft).”

Commanders Can Afford Trade for Adams

The cost for Adams in terms of assets shouldn’t be prohibitive, even though Adams has over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last 4 seasons and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns twice in that stretch.

The Raiders obtained Adams in 2022 via a trade, sending the Green Bay Packers their 2022 first-round and second-round picks in exchange for the 6-time Pro Bowler and signed him to a 5-year, $140 million contract that runs through 2026. He also turns 32 years old in December.

If the Raiders are looking for additional compensation, one possible trade for Adams might be sending them the Commanders’s 2025 second round pick along with another 2025 draft pick — preferably in the later rounds.

“… for an ownership group that wants to do whatever it can to bring back lapsed fans after the disastrous decades of the Daniel Snyder era in Washington, this would be the sort of move that would draw eyeballs and attention back to the DMV,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on Oct. 1. The Commanders’ playoff odds are already all the way up to 62.8%. They have to battle only the league’s seventh-easiest schedule the rest of the way. Daniels looks as if he’s about to become the face of the franchise. Trading for Adams would be a statement of intent, a sign this franchise will strike when the iron is hot and do what it takes to build a real winner.”