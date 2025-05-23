ESPN Labels Commanders Veteran Most Underrated At His Position After Career-Reviving Season

In a league that primarily focuses on the talented young stars who fill a franchise’s fanbase with theoretical expectations at this stage of a daunting offseason, it’s easy to miss what’s steady, experienced and consistently excellent.

But the Washington Commanders can’t forget one of the main reasons that they flourished with a rookie quarterback in the 2024-25 campaign—and many NFL pundits have taken notice.

Zach Ertz, who hauled in 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in Washington’s memorable 12-5 regular season finish, made a powerful comeback at age 34 and became a trusted safety valve for Jayden Daniels.

What Gives Ertz This Title In Today’s NFL?

After an injury-shortened 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals, he bounced back with the Commanders in thrilling fashion that’s tough to ignore for the future.

According to Football Outsiders’ DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement), he ranked as a top-10 NFL tight end, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz noted in a May 23 story.

Even more impressive? His 85.7% run block win rate, placing him among the elite at the position.

Ertz is not just catching passes—he’s bulldozing defenders and opening lanes for the running game. While he remains a seasoned vet, the importance of his on-field presence has helped open up opportunities for the rest of the Washington offense.

Commanders Value Continuity Over Something New

The Commanders took notice in their tight end’s value this offseason. Despite a cap-friendly roster, they didn’t add any new tight ends in 2025 through free agency or the draft. Instead, they re-signed Ertz on a modest one-year, $6.25 million deal—a clear sign of trust in his fit and leadership.

Why does this contract matter? Tight ends in their 30s usually see a steep drop-off, their skills drastically decline, especially after injuries. But that hasn’t been the case for Ertz; he certainly hasn’t allowed it to be.

There’s an unbreakable chemistry between him and the now-sophomore Daniels in the passing attack. At a bargain price, he’s set to be the Commanders’ clear TE1 again, making this deal one of the best value veteran tight end signings in 2025.

With a full offseason to build chemistry, and no one around to legitimately threaten his role, Ertz looks poised to keep proving the doubters wrong.

The notable recognition is well-earned—and if last season was any indication, the league won’t be sleeping on him despite his age.