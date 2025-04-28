Commanders Predicted to ‘Expand the Playbook’ With Day 3 Draft Pick

They made three of their five picks in the 2025 NFL draft on Day 3, but only one of those late-round prospects for the Washington Commanders is predicted to help offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury “expand the playbook.”

Wide receiver Jaylin Lane, taken in the fourth round as the 128th name to come off the board, and somebody Washington’s NFC East rivals also coveted, can make an instant impact for the Commanders in two areas. He has special teams value in the return game, but Lane opens up several intriguing possibilities for Kingsbury.

Those possibilities were explained by The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. He named Lane a “Versatile playmaker that wasn’t done any favors with the offensive architecture of Virginia Tech this fall where he was really put in a box. Dynamic with the ball in his hands and can flat. out. fly. Ran 4.34 in Indy. Kliff Kingsbury will allow him to be an athlete & expand the playbook.”

Some context here, WR Jaylin Lane had early day 2 grades from teams back in the spring. Versatile playmaker that wasn’t done any favors with the offensive architecture of Virginia Tech this fall where he was really put in a box. Dynamic with the ball in his hands and can flat.… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 26, 2025

Lane’s profile as a speedster from the slot and prolific source of yards after the catch explain why the Commanders got an upgrade over last season’s options in this role. Veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder made contributions late in the campaign, but the Commanders need a more explosive threat on the inside to complement the verticality outside the numbers of Terry McLaurin.

Jaylin Lane Can Be a Weapon for Kliff Kingsbury

While McLaurin will maintain his status as a big-play threat on the perimeter, what’s missing is a field-stretcher between the hashmarks. The perfect example of Lane’s explosiveness from the slot was this 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown against Wake Forest, highlighted by Reel Analytics, noting the wideout “hit a max speed of 20.9 mph.”

Washington’s receiver corps doesn’t feature an inside target able to cover the ground so quickly. Last year’s third-round pick Luke McCaffrey offers greater size at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds and so does Deebo Samuel, although the latter is likely to be used all across formations, including the backfield, the way he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lane is somebody Kingsbury can deploy on the inside of stacked, trips and bunch formations. The play-caller can also motion Lane around to create easy throws for Jayden Daniels and quick ways to get the ball into the hands of a YAC machine.

Some notable examples of how this scheme can work were highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who applauded Lane’s “Vertical speed from the slot. Stop/start ability.”

Lane will strike from multiple spots for the Commanders, like a smaller version of Samuel. He’ll also be the option-route specialist from the slot Daniels missed last year.

As if that wasn’t enough, arguably the best value pick in this Commanders draft class can also be an asset in football’s third phase.

Commanders Boosted Special Teams With Jaylin Lane Pick

As JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports pointed out, it was telling how euphorically special teams coach Larry Izzo reacted to the announcement of Lane as Washington’s fourth-round pick. Izzo knows he’s been given the chance to coach up a special talent as a returner.

Watch Commanders special teams coach Larry Izzo at the end of this video announcing the Jaylin Lane pick. Sure seems like Izzo got a guy he wanted pic.twitter.com/iy3r7RQEyM — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 26, 2025

Lane averaged double-digit yards as a punt returner in three of his five college seasons and scored two touchdowns, per Sports Reference. He also returned 39 kickoffs during his time at Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech.

Those numbers are why Fowler believes the “Commanders haven’t had this type of burst to throw back as a return man since the Brandon Banks days…”

Expectations aren’t usually all that high for a fourth-rounder, but Lane’s athletic aptitude for special teams and scheme fit for Kingsbury’s playbook mean he could easily outperform the rest of this class.