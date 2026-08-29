Former Washington Commanders 1st-Round Pick Waived by Steelers

This might actually be the end of the road for former Washington Commanders linebacker and 2021 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) Jamin Davis.

“Steelers released LB Jamin Davis,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Two more cuts for the Steelers: LB Jamin Davis and WR Levi Wentz,” Steelers reporter Ray Fittipaldo wrote on X on Saturday. “The roster must be cut down to 53 by 6 pm Sunday.”

“Jamin Davis is a vested veteran so this is a contract termination and he will not be subject to waivers,” Steelers Depot wrote on its official X account.

“The Steelers have informed OLB Jamin Davis of his release,” Steelers reporter Alan Saunders wrote on his official X account. “Davis was the team’s No. 5 OLB throughout training camp and the preseason.”

Davis, 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, only played 2 regular-season games for the Raiders in 2025 and has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets since leaving the Commanders.

Jamin Davis Ugly Reminder of Ron Rivera Era

The Commanders don’t have many elements on their roster left from the head coach Ron Rivera era — a 4-year stretch in which the franchise went 26-40-1 and was capped by a 3-14 campaign in 2023.

Davis, the No. 19 overall pick out of Auburn in 2021, was a reminder of exactly how bad Rivera was at picking players — especially in the 1st round. In less than 3 seasons, he flip-flopped positions between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker several times to try to jumpstart his game, but nothing worked.

Washington had a stretch in 2024 where they got rid of an incredible 3 former 1st round picks over the course of 4 months.

First, they traded wide receiver and 2022 1st-round pick (No. 16 overall) Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles. Next, they released Davis. Shortly after Davis got his walking papers, the Commanders released cornerback and 2023 1st-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.

Dotson won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2024 season and is now with the Atlanta Falcons. Forbes got picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and has become a full-time starter over the last 2 seasons.

Davis Placed on ‘Biggest Losers’ List in 2025

After getting cut by the Jets on the final day of roster cuts in August 2025, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Davis on his list of the NFL’s “Biggest Losers” for the preseason.

Davis went directly from the Commanders to the practice squad for the Packers, then the active roster for the Vikings, who waived him after 1 month. The Jets picked him up off waivers in December 2024 — his 4th team in 1 season — and signed him to a 1-year, $1.33 million free-agent contract in March 2025.

Through 5 NFL seasons, Davis has approximately $15 million in career earnings. Davis flashed in his 2nd season with the Commanders in 2022 with 101 tackles, then again in 2023 with 89 tackles in just 13 games before he went on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.

“(Davis) flashed a bit in the preseason and got some reps with the starters during training camp,” Knox wrote on August 27. However, Davis will now be looking for work again and could be running out of NFL opportunities … Davis has never developed into a reliable full-time player, and he spent time with three different franchises last season before getting claimed by New York. Davis looked to be an intriguing reclamation project for new head coach Aaron Glenn, but may now struggle to get back on an active roster.”