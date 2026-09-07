Commanders Predicted to Add ‘Difference Maker’ WR in 1st Round

The Washington Commanders found themselves with a surprisingly high pick in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, where Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles went to them at No. 7 overall.

They picked that high because they were terrible — the Commanders went 5-12 in the regular season. It was a surprise because they entered the season as Super Bowl contenders.

There likely won’t be that same kind of draft surprise in 2027, with the Commanders staring down what seems like another dismal year that should yield another high draft pick.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks the Commanders will land at No. 10 overall in his latest 2027 mock draft, where he has them going after superstar Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman.