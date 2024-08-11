Commanders Named Fit for ‘High-Reward’ Jets WR

W

ide receiver help isn’t necessarily the top priority for the Washington Commanders, but that shouldn’t stop them from signing “low-risk, high-reward option” Corey Davis.

That’s according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He believes the Commanders “would be wise” to pair former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets wideout Davis with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

As Knox put it, Davis is worth a deal even though the 29-year-old “never played up to his status as the fifth overall pick.” Nonetheless, Davis “could be an effective role player.”

Davis makes an interesting fit for Daniels because while he’s been brittle, the veteran has shown some talent for stretching the field when healthy. A vertical threat is welcome given Daniels has already shown off his awesome arm talent.

Commanders Could Use Another Deep Threat

Attacking defenses deep should be the primary remit for Washington’s offense this season. It’s the best way to maximize Daniels’ arm strength.

The second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft uncorked a picture-perfect deep pass to burner Dyami Brown to account for his first pro completion.

Aside from the precision and velocity of the throw, what stood out most was how Daniels ad-libbed this big play. As head coach Dan Quinn put it, “It’s an interesting question, checking into (a long pass on third down). I thought of ‘Top Gun.’ Do I have permission to buzz the tower? No. Ghost Rider, the pattern is full. I think on that one, (Jayden) wanted to ask for forgiveness and not permission — and then throw an absolute dime over the top to Dyami,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The audible showed going long is Daniel’s go-to adjustment. His preferred method of attack whenever there’s a chance.

Indulging the preference will require the Commanders putting more vertical playmakers onto the field. Brown qualifies and so does prolific veteran Terry McLaurin, but Jahan Dotson and rookie Luke McCaffrey are more possession-types.

It means there’s room for a receiver with Davis’ skill-set.

Corey Davis Still Has Value

Davis still has a lot to offer, despite a lack of recent game time. Injuries have been a factor, with hip, groin and knee problems, as well as concussions, laying Davis low at various times.

He also “didn’t play in 2023 after temporarily retiring last offseason. However, David applied for reinstatement during the spring.”

When Davis was involved for the Jets he could create touchdowns in an instant. Like with this scoring grab against old team the Titans in 2021.

For his career, Davis has averaged a solid 14.2 yards per catch. He also tallied over 200 yards after catch in 2018, ’19 and 2020.

Davis can be effective in a Commanders offense coordinated by Kliff Kingsbury. The system should be based on letting Daniels get receivers involved at every level of the field.

Kingsbury isn’t short of options, but pass-catchers like Jamison Crowder and Olamide Zaccheaus operate better underneath. Davis is a better scheme fit thanks to his 6-foot-3 and 209-pound frame.

There’s another physical specimen, 6-foot-4, 212-pounder Brycen Tremayne, who’s been catching the eye this offseason. The ex-Stanford receiver has a number of highlight-worthy plays to his credit, including this spectacular catch against the Jets in joint practices.

Tremayne offers Kingsbury another size mismatch outside the numbers. He’s in a good spot to be the Commanders’ fifth receiver, but adding Davis would increase competition at an underrated spot.