Ex-$100 Million Wide Receiver Could Be Good Fit for Commanders

The Washington Commanders may have gotten a glimpse into what their future holds in their preseason opener on Aug. 10 against the New York Jets.

That future is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and that future might be here quicker than anyone realizes — as seen as he led a 70-yard scoring drive in his lone series. It’s already evidence the Commanders should start looking at bringing in reasonably-priced talent to surround him with if possible.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes one player who could help Daniels’ development is free agent wide receiver Michael Thomas, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the New Orleans Saints.

“Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders’ receiving corps leaves something to be desired and is rather young. So, the offense and Daniels could use another proven pass-catcher like Thomas,” Holder wrote. “While it’s fair to question what the 31-year-old has left in the tank, he did log 39 catches for 448 yards in 10 games last season and it might be worth it to at least bring him in for the rest of training camp.” Thomas, a two-time NFL All-Pro, hasn’t played a full season since 2019. After only missing one game through his first four seasons in the NFL, Thomas has only played 20 games over the last four seasons, including missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Thomas’ Huge Contract in Nola Never Paid Off

Thomas dominated NFL competition almost from the moment he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Saints.

The Ohio State product reeled off four consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards to begin his career, making three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019 and leading the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, Thomas received a 5-year, $100 million contract extension with $61 million guaranteed — at the time the biggest payday for a wide receiver in NFL history. Thomas followed that by putting together one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history with an NFL single-season record 145 receptions, 1,725 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Thomas set NFL records for most receptions through the first five seasons (510) and most receiving yards through the first four seasons (5,512).

When Thomas was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 he was the first wide receiver to win the award since San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice in 1993.

The time away from the Saints was marked with several bizarre incidents, including Thomas sitting out a game and being fined after punching a teammate during practice in 2020 and an arrest on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief after he allegedly threw a brick through the windshield of a construction worker’s truck in 2023.

After restructuring his contract to reduce his salary from $15 million to $10 million in 2023, Thomas was released by the Saints in March 2024.

Commanders Lack Proven Talent at Wide Receiver

Outside of McLaurin, the Commanders lack any proven talent at wide receiver. That group includes a former first-round pick in Jahan Dotson, who Washington selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Dotson has averaged just over 500 receiving yards through his first two seasons with 11 touchdowns, and has shown a propensity for dropping passes in clutch situations.