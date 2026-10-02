Commanders Get Good Injury News on $33 Million NFL All-Pro

The Washington Commanders figured out how to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks without their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and 2 high-profile starters: NFL All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu and high-priced free agent tight end Chig Okonkwo.

While Daniels won’t be back for Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts in London, Luvu and Okonkwo will be back — which could make the difference between winning and losing for the 1-2 Commanders.

“Linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will be available after missing the previous two games, Dan Quinn said,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Luvu seemed ready to play when he drew a penalty for running on the field following a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Kain Medrano — 1 of Luvu’s replacements — against the Seahawks.

The Commanders and Colts are both 1-2 headed into Week 4.

“Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo are back Sunday for the Commanders,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Terrifying Injury for Frankie Luvu’s Replacement

The Commanders replaced Luvu in the lineup with free-agent signee Leo Chenal, who Washington brought in on a 3-year, $24.75 million contract in March.

Chenal’s season ended in the 2nd quarter against the Seahawks when he suffered a season-ending neck injury that would require surgery.

“Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal, who was carted off the field during Washington’s 33-31 upset win over the the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, underwent season-ending neck surgery Monday,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on September 28.

Chig Okonkwo Needs to Start Producing

Okonkwo will be under immediate pressure to perform.

He signed a 3-year, $27 million free-agent contract with the Commanders in March but had just 2 receptions for 16 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will play Sunday,” Commanders reporter Zach Selby wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Big to have both of them back making an impact.”