Commanders Star Facing NFL Punishment After Dirty Hit vs. Giants

If the Washington Commanders are playing well and winning games, you can count on NFL All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu to do something great … or borderline illegal.

Luvu was at it again in a 24-21 Week 10 win over the New York Giants, with several big plays, including a brilliant forced fumble on star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Luvu was also at it again on the other side of things and could be headed toward NFL punishment after leading with his helmet on a hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson — a play initially flagged for a hit on a defenseless player, but the flag was overturned.

Regardless of what happens on the field, the NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee – as Luvu is well aware — does its own thing. Which means that a fine could be headed his way in the near future.

“Big miss on a Helmet-to-Helmet hit by Frankie Luvu on Theo Johnson,” The Giants Report wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “Would have been an extra 15 yards. Tough break but a first down nonetheless.”

“Completely disgraceful that the refs picked up the flag for helmet-to-helmet on Theo Johnson play,” Giants fan James Flippin wrote on his official X account. “Why even have the rule if that’s not a penalty?”

NFL Backtracked on 2025 Suspension for Luvu

Luvu caught a break around this time last season when the NFL rescinded its one-game suspension for repeated violations of its rule against hip-drop tackles — he landed with a whopping $100,000 fine instead.

“Upon appeal, the NFL has reduced Commanders LB Frankie Luvu‘s one-game suspension to a $100,000 fine,” Yahoo Sports posted on its official account. “Luvu was originally suspended due to repeated hip drop tackles.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks made the ultimate decision to rescind Luvu’s suspension.

“Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, reduced the one-game suspension of Washington’s Frankie Luvu to a $100,000 fine,” NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signoar wrote on his official X account. “Luvu is eligible to play on Sunday.”

Luvu signed a 3-year, $31 million free agent contract with the Commanders before the 2024 season and was on track to lose $528,333 in salary for the 1-game suspension.

Over his career, Luvu has also been fined approximately $ 250,000 for different transgressions — from hip-drop tackles to unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing the passer, and fighting.

Luvu Became Star After Joining Commanders

Luvu signed a 3-year, $31 million free agent contract with the Commanders before the 2024 season and was on track to lose $528,333 in salary for the 1-game suspension.

Luvu earned All-Pro honors for the first time in his career in 2024 with 99 tackles, 12 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 14 QB hits, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries, and started all 17 games. Washington also made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

In 2025, his stats took a backslide thanks to a change in defensive scheme — a change that led to defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. being fired — but he has 55 tackles and 2.0 sacks through nine games in 2026 and the Commanders are still in playoff contention.