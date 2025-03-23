Commanders Urged to Sign $79 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders have done something very strange in free agency to this point in that they’ve essentially ignored the most important defensive position on the field.

It might just be an indicator of a bigger plan and possibly indicates how the Commanders plan to use the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Letting last season’s sacks leader, Dante Fowler, go to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency on a modest, 1-year, $8 million deal does little to make us think that bigger plan actually exists.

Luckily for the Commanders there are still several excellent edge rusher options available in free agency — specifically former NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen put Smith at No. 14 on his list of the Top 25 available free agents on March 21.

“Last season — with both the Browns and Lions — Smith had nine sacks and 38 pressures,” Bowen wrote. “He’s a speed-to-power rusher who can also align as a standup nose or 3-technique to get interior one-on-ones. Smith could help a contender looking for a rotational edge with scheme versatility.”

While Smith is 32 years old — Fowler is 30 years old — he’s still a player the Commanders might secure in the range of a 1-year, $10 million contract.

Smith One of NFL’s Elite Mercenary Edge Rushers

Smith, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was an All-SEC pick at Kentucky before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.

Smith played 4 seasons for the Ravens and had a career high 8.5 sacks in 2018 before he signed a 4-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in March 2019. Smith spent 3 seasons in Green Bay and has played for 3 different teams over the last 3 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

Smith missed all but one game of the 2021 season with a back injury but responded with 24.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons, including 10.0 sacks in 2022.

He’s also made major bank in his decade in the NFL, with $79.1 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.

Commanders Could Still Be Working on Trade

There is still an elite, game-changing edge rusher available for all intents and purposes — just not on the open market and not at the price it would cost to get Smith.

The Cincinnati Bengals are still waiting for an offer after granting NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade in which the Bengals reportedly want back a first round pick or a haul of Day 2 picks in exchange.

Hendrickson is coming off a career year in which he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, was named NFL All-Pro for the first time and selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

While Spotrac has Hendrickson’s projected market value around a 2-year, $60 million contract, that number might be low after Cleveland’s Myles Garrett just signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension after trying to force his own trade.

In all likelihood, Hendrickson is looking for a contract that would pay him in the range of $35 million per year and make him the third highest paid edge rusher in the NFL behind Garrett and San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.