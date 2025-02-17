Trade Proposal Lands Commanders ‘Explosive Athlete’ at Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders are being counted on by their fans to spend smartly — not wildly — when it comes to the approximately $80 million they have in projected salary cap space in 2025.

That might mean backing off any proposed trades for superstar Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and instead adding a player at that position through the draft.

Pro Football Focus thinks the Commanders might be willing to trade up in the 2025 NFL draft to add an elite edge rusher, predicting the team will swap first round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and toss in their second round pick in order to draft Georgia’s Mykel Williams at No. 19 overall.

The Commanders currently own the No. 29 overall pick.

“The Commanders will likely be in on the Myles Garrett Sweepstakes, but if they don’t land him, they could stay aggressive in the draft and trade up for an edge defender,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote in his latest mock draft on February 9. “Here, they find a trade partner in Tampa Bay to make it happen.”

PFF’s scenario ignores the fact the Buccaneers are also desperate to add an elite edge rusher as well.

The Commanders are coming off a season where expectations will be sky high headed into 2025, where they’ll be looked at as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after making the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Williams’ Draft Stock Soared During 3 Seasons

Williams only saw his draft stock solidified as a first round pick during 3 seasons at Georgia. He was a PFF Freshman All-American and won a BCS National Championship with Georgia in 2022 and followed that with back-to-back All-SEC seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Williams had a career-high 5.0 sacks as a junior in 2024 and finished his career with 14.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

“An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.”

Georgia has produced 10 first-round picks in the last three drafts alone, including another No. 1 overall pick in another edge rusher, Travon Walker, who was taken with the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Commanders’ Failures Drafting Edge Rushers

Washington selected Montez Sweat out of Mississippi State with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Sweat was traded to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2023 season and almost immediately signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

In 2020, the Commanders selected Chase Young out of Ohio State with the No. 2 overall pick. Young started off his career by being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2020, but injuries limited to just 12 games over the next 2 seasons. In 2023, Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and played with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 — his third team in as many seasons.