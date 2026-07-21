Commanders’ $24 Million Free Agent Signee Given Confusing Label

The Washington Commanders didn’t sign linebacker and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leo Chenal to have him watch from the sideline.

That’s why it was confusing to see Chenal on ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top backups — because he’s certainly not that.

Chenal wasn’t a backup in 4 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 2 Super Bowl wins, and he’s most certainly not going to be a bench player with the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract in March.

“Chenal will play in base defense for the Commanders, but when they’re in their nickel package, he’ll likely come off the field with Frankie Luvu and Sonny Styles staying on,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on July 20. “Chenal was excellent for the Chiefs in their second Super Bowl victory over the 49ers and offers sound tackling and some meaningful thump against the run.”

The confusion might come from the fact that the Commanders not only have an NFL All-Pro inside linebacker on the roster in Frankie Luvu, but also drafted another inside linebacker with their 1st-round pick (No. 7 overall) in Ohio State star Sonny Styles.

According to ESPN’s depth chart, Chenal is the current listed starter over Luvu.

Commanders Made Splash Signing Leo Chenal

The Commanders made huge moves to improve their defense in free agency and the draft — including signing the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Chenal.

“Sources: Former Chiefs LB Leo Chenal is signing with the Commanders for 3 years $24.75M,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Chenal, just 25, won two Super Bowls in Kansas City and was a starter for 44 games. A strong addition.”

“Washington adds the best available linebacker in free agency, who excelled for the Chiefs,” NFL reporter Evan Sidery wrote on his official X account.

Commanders May Have Gotten Steal on Leo Chenal

Chenal had a relatively modest value on the open market with an estimated 2-year, $11 million contract.