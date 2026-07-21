Commanders’ $24 Million Free Agent Signee Given Confusing Label

The Washington Commanders didn’t sign linebacker and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leo Chenal to have him watch from the sideline.
That’s why it was confusing to see Chenal on ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top backups — because he’s certainly not that.
Chenal wasn’t a backup in 4 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 2 Super Bowl wins, and he’s most certainly not going to be a bench player with the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract in March.
“Chenal will play in base defense for the Commanders, but when they’re in their nickel package, he’ll likely come off the field with Frankie Luvu and Sonny Styles staying on,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on July 20. “Chenal was excellent for the Chiefs in their second Super Bowl victory over the 49ers and offers sound tackling and some meaningful thump against the run.”
The confusion might come from the fact that the Commanders not only have an NFL All-Pro inside linebacker on the roster in Frankie Luvu, but also drafted another inside linebacker with their 1st-round pick (No. 7 overall) in Ohio State star Sonny Styles.
According to ESPN’s depth chart, Chenal is the current listed starter over Luvu.
Commanders Made Splash Signing Leo Chenal
The Commanders made huge moves to improve their defense in free agency and the draft — including signing the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Chenal.
“Sources: Former Chiefs LB Leo Chenal is signing with the Commanders for 3 years $24.75M,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Chenal, just 25, won two Super Bowls in Kansas City and was a starter for 44 games. A strong addition.”
“Washington adds the best available linebacker in free agency, who excelled for the Chiefs,” NFL reporter Evan Sidery wrote on his official X account.
Commanders May Have Gotten Steal on Leo Chenal
Chenal had a relatively modest value on the open market with an estimated 2-year, $11 million contract.
“The 2022 third-round pick doesn’t turn 26 until October,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “He’s never registered more than 500 snaps in a season but has remained healthy. Thus, the wear-and-tear is likely to be extremely limited for a player who is thick, strong and aggressive. The ceiling is high … he was lost in a deep rotation over the course of his rookie contract, but the bang for Kansas City’s buck has certainly been there.
In 4 seasons with the Chiefs, Chenal played in 3 Super Bowls in his first 3 seasons.
Chenal, a 2022 third-round pick (No. 103 overall), just played out the final season of his 4-year, $5.04 million rookie contract, but the Chiefs were already paying big money for their other 2 inside linebackers in Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton.
From B/R: “Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal plays a specific role in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. He’s an early-down run defender who didn’t even reach 50 percent of the defensive snaps before this season. However, the 25-year-old has been terrific in that role and should be viewed as a very good defensive starter. Chenal appeared in all 17 games last season, finishing with 60 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss. He’s on pace to surpass those numbers this season.”
From Big Ten Star to Super Bowl Champion
Chenal, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, was an All-American linebacker and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year at the University of Wisconsin in 2021.
“Chenal brings some versatility to any game plan as a defender who can play off-the-ball, insert into the front or even line up as a stand-up defensive tackle,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote on March 4. “Chenal is good at tracking the ball in the run game from the second level. In four seasons, he has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures.”
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