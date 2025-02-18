Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Urged to Sign $45 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

  • 9 Shares
  • Updated
Haason Reddick
Getty
New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick.

The Washington Commanders have found their name front and center when it comes to the ongoing drama surrounding former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett’s request to be traded from the Cleveland Browns — a high stakes game that is going to cost whatever team gets Garrett dearly.

While Garrett might be worth the cost, it’s a big risk. The Commanders might have to give up multiple first round draft picks to get him – something any NFL team should be loathe to part ways with — not to mention the $45 million he’s still owed over the next 2 seasons.

A better alternative for the Commanders might be to find a free agent edge rusher who has shown to be dominant in the past but needs to reboot his career after his own drama. Enter 2-time NFL All-Pro Haason Reddick, who is coming off a tumultuous season with the New York Jets in 2024 and would be a perfect fit for the Commanders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Reddick at No. 28 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.

“Haason Reddick’s forgettable lone season with the Jets did nothing to help his free-agency stock (in 2024),” Knox wrote on February 17. “He held out for a new contract for nearly half of the season, and he only made a marginal impact for the Jets upon his return. However, the 30-year-old has been a high-level producer before. Last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick amassed 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback pressures. He had four straight seasons of double-digit-sacks before he was traded to New York.”

Reddick Had Ugly Holdout With Jets

When the Jets traded a 2026 third round pick to the Eagles for Reddick in March 2024, they thought they were going to get a player in the last season of his contract who could be the difference for a defense that seemed on the verge of becoming a playoff team.

Reddick thought he was getting a new contract. Thus, the drama. Reddick held out of minicamp and training camp and requested a trade in August. He missed the first 6 games of the regular season, incurring massive fines until he returned to the Jets for the final 10 games of the regular season. He had his worst year since 2019 with just 1.0 sack as his team stumbled to a 5-12 record.

It was a bad look for Reddick, who was due to make almost $16 million in 2024 in the final season of the 3-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in March 2022.

Now, one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers over the last 5 years is looking for a new home — and he will likely be doing it at a drastically reduced rate.

What Reddick Might Cost Commanders as Free Agent

The Commanders hit pay dirt in 2024 by signing free agent edge rusher Dante Fowler to a 1-year, $3.25 million contract and watched him go off for a team high 11.0 sacks — his highest sack total since 12.0 sacks in 2019.

Reddick, who had 50.5 sacks from 2020 to 2023, could even be looked at as an upgrade over Fowler. Depending on how teams view Reddick at this point — which can’t be good — the Commanders might start with a 1-year, $5 million contract offer laced with big-time incentives and go up to $7.5 million if needed.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Commanders Urged to Sign $45 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x