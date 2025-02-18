Commanders Urged to Sign $45 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders have found their name front and center when it comes to the ongoing drama surrounding former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett’s request to be traded from the Cleveland Browns — a high stakes game that is going to cost whatever team gets Garrett dearly.

While Garrett might be worth the cost, it’s a big risk. The Commanders might have to give up multiple first round draft picks to get him – something any NFL team should be loathe to part ways with — not to mention the $45 million he’s still owed over the next 2 seasons.

A better alternative for the Commanders might be to find a free agent edge rusher who has shown to be dominant in the past but needs to reboot his career after his own drama. Enter 2-time NFL All-Pro Haason Reddick, who is coming off a tumultuous season with the New York Jets in 2024 and would be a perfect fit for the Commanders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Reddick at No. 28 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.