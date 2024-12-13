Commanders Head Coach Delivers 4-Word Message on $96 Million Pro Bowl CB

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

We may never know if the Washington Commanders understood the full extent of 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s hamstring injury when they obtained him via a trade with the New Orleans Saints on November 5.

What we do know is that Lattimore now seems on pace to finally make his debut in a Commanders uniform in Week 15 in, of all the places, the Caesars Superdome against the Saints.

With the Commanders at 8-5 and clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the NFC, his return couldn’t come at a better time. Washington head coach Dan Quinn delivered what seemed like an indication he will actually play on December 12, telling Commanders.com’s Zach Selby that Lattimore is “hitting all the markers” that would indicate he’ll be on the field against his old team.

Lattimore went through full practices for the first time since the trade this week, getting a green light on Wednesday and Thursday.

“When he does get in the lineup, whether that’s this weekend or in one of Washington’s other three games, the Commanders are expecting to get a player who can dramatically change their defense,” Selby wrote.

Lattimore Hasn’t Played Football in a Long Time

Lattimore previously seemed on track to return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, returning to practice in limited action. Not playing gave him an extra 2 weeks to heal as the Commanders got their bye win Week 14.

Lattimore hasn’t played since the Saints lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-6, on October 27, but practiced for the first time on November 27, with Quinn telling The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Cale Clinton that Lattimore was “awesome” in his return to action.

From The Athletic: “Before the injury, Lattimore was allowing a career-low 42.9 completion percentage and a career-best of just 4.4 yards per target allowed through seven games, according to Sports Info Solutions. Now, Lattimore makes his potential return for a team still in the hunt for a playoff spot.”

The Commanders need Lattimore bad right now. The win over the Titans snapped a 3-game losing streak and they’re 8-5 after a 7-2 start — the best start to a season for Washington since 1996.

Commanders Adding Elite Defender to Defense

Lattimore has been one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks since the Saints drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017.

He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl with a career-high 5 interceptions in just 13 games. It was the first of 4 Pro Bowl nods for Lattimore, who has 15 career interceptions through his first 7 seasons.

In September 2021, Lattimore cashed in with a whopping, 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension that runs through 2026.

One of his former teammates, safety Tyrann Mathieu, weighed in on Lattimore making his debut against his old team. Mathieu and Lattimore played together on the Saints from 2022 through the trade. New Orleans is headed toward a major rebuild at 5-8 and having fired head coach Dennis Allen on November 4 after their seventh straight loss.

The Saints are 3-1 since interim coach Darren Rizzi took over for Allen.

“Yeah I’m excited man, I saw he was a full participant, y’know so, I’m pretty sure he gonna be ready for this one, no doubt about it,” Mathieu told USA Today’s Jeremy Trottier on December 12.