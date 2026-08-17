Commanders’ 1st-Round Pick Blasted for Preseason Struggles

The Washington Commanders made a big stir when 2026 1st-round pick and inside linebacker Sonny Styles made his practice debut because he looked the part — which the 6-foot-5, 243-pound former Ohio State star certainly did.

The results for Styles in his preseason debut were much, much different.

Styles was roasted over his play in Washington’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday — particularly over a clip in which he gets demolished by Miami’s fullback on a lead block and particularly over how his play compared to that of former college teammate and 2026 1st-round pick Arvell Reese, who plays the same position for the New York Giants.

“Commanders Rookie LB Sonny Styles is going viral for looking absolutely lost last Saturday,” Polymarket Sports wrote on its official X account. “Poor coverage instincts, couldn’t shed blockers, didn’t seem like he wanted to tackle. Executives are talking.”

“Boy Arvell Reese is light years ahead of Sonny Styles,” former NFL defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko wrote on his official X account. “Don’t get me wrong Arvell still has a ways to go but fundamentally he is much more closer to the franchise LB. He still has edge tendencies of wanting to protect vs cutback, boot, reverse, but his footwork and hands are in the right place.”

“Arvell Reese had the highest defensive grade among first round rookies this preseason with a grade of 88.2, via PFF,” Sleeper Giants wrote on its official X account.

The Commanders play the 2nd of 3 preseason games on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

Sonny Styles Thrilled Fan During 1st Day in Pads

Styles thrilled the Commanders and their fans in his 1st day of training camp with full pads — the 1st day of actual practice — and showed why he might be worth every penny and more of his 4-year, $37.7 million rookie contract.

“Absolute Unit,” the Commanders wrote on their official X account on Monday.

Styles is already being paid more than the Commanders’ 2 presumed starting inside linebackers before the draft in free-agent signee and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leo Chenal (2 years, $24 million) and NFL All-Pro Frankie Luvu (3 years, $31 million).

“I can honestly say, I think we drafted a future Hall of Famer,” Commanders fan Janky Rondo wrote on his official X account.

“Sweat flying everywhere. Blood on his jersey. It’s the first day of pads. We got a (expletive) monster,” Commanders superfan Brady wrote on his official X account.

“Pray for anyone catching a slant across the middle against this team this year,” Commanders fan Dullah wrote on its official X account.

“Sonny is going to be a monster in the league,” Bunch of Nuts podcast wrote on its official X account.

Sonny Styles Compared to Future Hall of Famer

The Athletic’s Mike Sando singled out drafting Styles as his favorite offseason move for the Commanders and compared him to former Commanders linebacker and future 1st ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“Wagner is headed for the Hall of Fame when eligible, while first-round pick Sonny Styles is just starting out,” Sando wrote. “But all indications suggest Styles possesses the talent and leadership to pick up where Wagner left off as the Commanders’ defensive leader — if not right now, then quickly.”

Wagner, an 11-time NFL All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, is a free agent who is just 19 tackles away from breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ NFL career record of 1,568 tackles.

He racked up 294 tackles over the last 2 seasons for the Commanders on a pair of 1-year contracts. He was an NFL All-Pro in 2024 after he led Washington to a 12-5 regular-season record and into the NFC Championship Game for the 1st time since 1991.