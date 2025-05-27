Insider Says NFL Defenses Are Plotting To ‘Stop Or Fluster’ Commanders QB

The Washington Commanders return to the practice field this week for the first of three OTA sessions—and while the workouts are technically voluntary, the scrutiny around the franchise’s biggest star is anything but.

The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels, enters his second season as one of the league’s most exciting young talents. And according to one insider, NFL teams are already trying to conjure new ideas on how to stop Washington’s dual-threat weapon.

Daniels was a revelation last season, guiding the Commanders to 12 wins and a trip to the NFC Championship Game. He combined elite athleticism with unshakable poise and showed an advanced feel for extending plays and attacking defenses vertically.

But NFL coordinators are known for their relentless film study and tactical adaptability—especially for a touted rookie on the brink of their sophomore campaign.

Pressure Mounts as Commanders and Daniels Enter the National Spotlight

Daniels and the Commanders are no longer underdogs. The team has been rewarded with exposure—at least five primetime games, including a Christmas Day showdown—and with that attention comes added pressure. Every defensive coordinator on Washington’s schedule is already sharpening their plan to contain the quarterback who set a new standard last year.

“We are all floored by the positive vibes and outcomes involving this formerly beleaguered franchise,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig wrote in a May 26 story. “Coming off a 12-win regular season and appearing in the NFC Championship Game certainly aids any perception upgrade. Those data points alone don’t explain why the league has Washington all over its nationally televised schedule, including a Christmas Day showcase and at least five standalone night games. People want to see how Daniels tops one of the greatest rookie seasons in league history.

The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was masterful in countless facets, yet there’s always room for growth. Knowing that defensive coordinators will throw out new looks and schemes to try to stop or fluster the thrilling playmaker effectively forces adjustments from Daniels and OC Kliff Kingsbury. Those tweaks will remain hidden until the games turn real. The Commanders were open about bolstering the pieces around the quarterback by trading for Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and selecting likely starting right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in Round 1.”

The Commanders know the league is coming. That’s why general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn spent the offseason surrounding Daniels with reinforcements.

The team’s key additions of Samuel, Tunsil, and Conerly has shored up the offensive situation for their franchise player.

Deebo Samuel’s Connection to Jayden Daniels

One storyline already buzzing from the Commanders’ early practices is the rekindled relationship between assistant coach Wes Welker and Deebo Samuel. Their mentor-mentee bond, forged with the San Francisco 49ers, could be vital to Washington’s offensive chemistry.

Samuel struggled in 2024, both in performance and conditioning, but Welker was the coach who once held him accountable in the 49ers’ locker room. Now, in D.C., that dynamic could reignite the best version of the versatile receiver — which, in turn, elevates Daniels.

Kingsbury has his work cut out for him. The former college head coach, known for grooming mobile quarterbacks, now must tailor his scheme to fend off the wave of exotic looks and disguised coverages that will inevitably flood Daniels’ vision in 2025.

So far, signs point to internal confidence. But the true test begins in Week 1 against a New York Giants defense that has revamped its secondary and pass rush.

Daniels’ improvement areas are clear: holding the pocket a beat longer, refining his footwork, mastering his progressions, and continuing to lead in high-pressure situations.

If he makes a leap in Year 2, defenses may not have much of an answer regardless of the length of preparation—they might just have to survive him on a given week.