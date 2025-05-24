NFL Insider Reports Commanders ‘Engaged’ in Talks About All-Pro Trade

A third high-profile trade could still happen for the Washington Commanders this offseason, after one NFL insider revealed the NFC East club is among three teams “engaged” in talks about the availability of three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been made available for trade by the Miami Dolphins, and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel) reported “the Dolphins are engaged with multiple teams on a Jalen Ramsey trade with nothing imminent.”

Furones noted how “Fowler named the L.A. Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders as potential suitors.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dolphins are engaged with multiple teams on a Jalen Ramsey trade with nothing imminent. Fowler named the L.A. Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders as potential suitors. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 23, 2025

The Commanders even discussing the possibility of adding Ramsey shows general manager Adam Peters isn’t done adding big-name veterans. He’s already traded for two All-Pros, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil in recent months, but Ramsey could be difficult to accommodate because of a bloated contract worth $72 million.

Striking a deal for the former Super Bowl winner would not only prove Peters is building the Commanders to immediately exploit their own championship window. It would also show there are lingering questions about last season’s prominent trade acquisition, four-time Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

Jalen Ramsey Makes Sense for Commanders

If Peters can manage the cost, a trade for Ramsey makes a lot of sense for the Commanders. Even with Lattimore on the roster.

Ramsey is proving to be the more enduring veteran. The 30-year-old is still playing at a high level, after breaking up 11 passes and intercepting two others for the Dolphins last season.

Beyond the core numbers, Ramsey allowed 6.5 yards per target, the fourth-lowest average of his career, per Pro Football Reference. He’s still making it tough on receivers and hasn’t lost the knack for getting his hands on the ball.

Those things are worth Peters making room for a contract that includes a salary cap hit of $16,661,000 this year, but has a potential out in 2026, per Spotrac.com. Peters still has $21,419,340 worth of cap space, so he may be tempted to try and squeeze Ramsey into the mix.

It’s a move Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox would endorse. He believes “Washington could afford to add a seasoned vet like Ramsey,” especially after “recording a mere seven interceptions a year ago.”

The Commanders could trade one of their own defensive backs with a first-round pedigree to help fund this deal. Ramsey would bring certainty to an unpredictable cornerback rotation.

Commanders Still Have Question Marks at Cornerback

There’s talent on the depth chart, but questions persist about the top cornerbacks for the Commanders. Questions like where is a second-year breakout candidate’s best position, outside or in the slot?

Another question is will Peters regret overlooking a glaring medical concern about a potential steal in the 2025 NFL draft? If the gamble pays off, the Commanders will have two young studs at the position, but they’ll still need Lattimore to improve.

Can the oft-injured 29-year-old get back to his Pro-Bowl best? That’s the one question most likely to inform Peters’ decision whether or not to trade for Ramsey.

Progressing any talks with the Dolphins into a definite offer would indicate the Commanders don’t believe Lattimore can be the shutdown cover man they need.