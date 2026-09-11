Commanders Hold Tryout for Potential $28 Million All-Pro Replacement

The Washington Commanders special teams unit features one of the top punters in the league with Tress Way. The former All-Pro, though, won’t be in Washington much longer.

Whether that’s a motivating factor or not, the Commanders hosted undrafted rookie punter Jack Stonehouse for a tryout Thursday according to the NFL transaction wire.

After the 2026 NFL Draft, Stonehouse signed with the Houston Texans as a priority free agent. The Texans moved on from Stonehouse in early August. The punter has been looking for his next NFL opportunity since then.

Stonehouse punted for Missouri and Syracuse during his five-year college career. He punted for the Syracuse Orange over his final three collegiate campaigns.

During his final college season, Stonehouse made first-team All-ACC.

Punter Tress Way Announces Retirement Plans

Getty Dan Quinn’s punter Tress Way announced the 2026 season will probably be his last one in the NFL.

The timing of Stonehouse’s tryout is certainly intriguing.

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season,” Way told reporters on Thursday.

Although Way is playing on a 1-year contract, there had been no previous discussion about the veteran punter nearing the end of his playing days.

Way has made the Pro Bowl three times in his NFL career. One of those nominations came last season when he averaged 47.3 yards per punt — his best mark since 2021.

In 2019, Way led the NFL with 49.6 yards per punt. He made second-team All-Pro during that campaign.

Way has only punted for the Commanders in the NFL regular season. He’s appeared in 196 games over 12 seasons with the club.

According to Spotrac, Way will have earned slightly more than $28 million in his career at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Commanders Hold Tryout for Punter Jack Stonehouse

Getty Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders hosted punter Jack Stonehouse for a tryout Thursday.

It’s not clear that Stonehouse’s tryout really had anything to do with Way. More than likely, it was just a coincidence.

It is curious, though, why the Commanders would bring in a punter for a tryout. There’s no indication Way might be dealing with an injury, and there’s no reason to consider replacing Way before he retires.

Perhaps the Commanders just took Thursday as an opportunity to get a look at a punter in case something happens to Way during the season. If Washington is serious about adding Stonehouse to the organization soon, then it would almost certainly do that through a practice squad signing.

Way began his career as an undrafted free agent as Stonehouse did. Way’s first team was the Chicago Bears in 2013. The All-Pro joined the then Washington Redskins in 2014. He’s punted in every single game for the Washington franchise since then.