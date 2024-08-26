Commanders 1st-Round Draft Bust Predicted to Get Cut Amid Struggles

The Washington Commanders‘ defense is looking to improve after allowing the most points per game a season ago, with over 30 points allowed per game. While the Commanders had issues on both sides of the football, allowing more than 30 points per game isn’t a recipe for success.

New head coach Dan Quinn came over to the Commanders after spending time as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, where he ran one of the top units in the NFL. The Commanders also added veteran talent in the offseason to help speed up their rebuild.

However, their decision to add defensive players like Bobby Wagner could hurt others on the roster. Of those players is Jamin Davis, who Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted to be cut before the 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline on August 27.

“Like fellow first-round disappointment Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis could be traded ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline. The 2021 first-round pick hasn’t panned out as a pure linebacker for Washington, but he does still possess upside.