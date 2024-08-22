Commanders Blasted for ‘Weird’ Jahan Dotson Trade

G

etting three draft picks for Jahan Dotson looks like good business for the Washington Commanders, but not everybody is impressed by the deal that sent the wide receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 22, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Among the critics, CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier dubbed the whole situation “really weird.” Schneier doesn’t know “why you’d ever trade a 1st-round talent to a team in your division (while he’s on his rookie contract).”

Ultimately, Schneier suggested the Commanders were fleeced by Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman. As he put it, this trade is just “Just classic Howie Roseman..When Howie calls, DON’T PICK UP. Find anyone else.”

The Jahan Dotson situation has been really weird in Washington all summer, but I DK why you'd ever trade a 1st-round talent to a team in your division (while he's on his rookie contract).

It’s difficult to concede the Commanders were robbed when they dealt a player they weren’t going to use, along with a 2025 NFL draft fifth-round pick, for a third-round choice and two seventh-rounders. Yet, Schneier’s argument about the logic of trading the Commanders trading within the NFC East does have merit.

Either way, Washington is now weaker at an already suspect wide receiver position, despite rumors more moves are afoot.

Commanders Blasted for Lopsided Trade

Schneier isn’t the only one who thinks the Eagles got the better of this trade, and by some distance. His CBS Sports colleague Jared Dubin graded the Commanders D-, based on what they gave up and what received in return.

Dubin is convinced “there’s no way to frame this as anything other than a loss for Washington. Dotson was a first-round pick just two years ago and he played two underwhelming seasons for the team, but he also didn’t get an opportunity to play with a good quarterback during that time. To essentially get only a pick swap and a couple of seventh-rounders for him is a pretty big disappointment.”

It’s tougher still to give the Commanders a passing grade when the Eagles acquired Dotson on the cheap. As Pro Football Network’s Anthony DiBona pointed out, “the cherry on top of this deal for the Eagles is that Dotson is under contract for at least two years for just $4.2 million.”

The numbers look good, but the Eagles only got a bargain if Dotson finally delivers on his full potential. Something he didn’t come close to achieving in Washington.

Jahan Dotson Lacked Future With Commanders

Dotson never lived up to the billing as the 16th player drafted in 2022. Production was mediocre, with averages of just 2.9 receptions and 35.9 yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference.

Statistics were middling, but Dotson also struggled with mechanics. The 24-year-old “had a 7.4 drop percentage last season, 10th highest in the NFL,” per ESPN’s Tim McManus and John Keim.

Dotson’s disappointing performances for the previous regime put him under pressure when Adam Peters took over as general manager and Dan Quinn became head coach. One of the new regime’s veteran signings has looked set to overtake Dotson on the depth chart.

This context makes sense of the decision to trade the former Penn State standout. Yes, it’s a risk, especially when Dotson gets two opportunities per season to show his former employers what they’re missing.

The flip-side of that argument is the Commanders know the dangers of trading within the division and still sent Dotson to a rival. They obviously aren’t concerned enough about his talents to consider it a risk, particularly since the Commanders have inside knowledge from going up against Dotson in practice.

What Quinn and Peters should be concerned about is a threadbare receiver corps that again looks like perennial 1,000-yard wideout Terry McLaurin and little else. Another move at the position makes sense, with franchise great Brian Mitchell telling NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay, “I dont think this is over. I have a gut feeling there’s something else coming.”

There’s room for at least one addition to the depth chart. The Commanders are betting big on No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels quickly becoming a franchise quarterback, but he’ll need more than McLaurin for help.