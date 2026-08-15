Paul Finebaum Blasts Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Over LSU Rift

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is at odds with the LSU Tigers football program after the school gave his former No. 5 jersey to sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett. Daniels wore No. 5 during his time with the Tigers and became the program’s third Heisman Trophy winner in 2023.

As a result, Daniels’ attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter, a copy of which ESPN obtained, to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on Aug. 5, telling the school it could no longer use Daniels’ name, image or likeness.

Amid the Commanders star’s rift with LSU, Paul Finebaum of ESPN didn’t hold back his thoughts on the situation and put Daniels on blast.

“I got to know Jayden Daniels when he was at LSU,” Finebaum said during an Aug. 14 appearance on The Team 980. “I really liked him and talked to him a lot. I would interview Brian Kelly. Even when he went to the Commanders, there was a great sense of pride in what he did the first year.

“I said all that to say this: He’s lost all of that from everywhere and everyone in LSU Nation after what happened this week [and] I know it’s been said here before, but I rarely have ever seen a dumber, more senseless move.

“I don’t know who pulled the strings, but all the cleanup on aisle three from Jayden Daniels from this moment on will not be enough. He has made a terrible mistake. He can be successful in Washington. I hope he is. But I would advise him to never waste another second in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because they are done with him.”

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Shouldn’t Return to LSU

Moreover, Finebaum went into further detail on how the LSU crowd would receive the Commanders QB should he decide to head down to Baton Rouge to watch a Tigers game this 2026 college football season.

“I think it would be chillier than Inauguration Day at the nation’s capital,” Finebaum added about the reception that Daniels would receive from the crowd. “I think it’s one thing if there was a misunderstanding, but when the report came out yesterday about the cease and desist and giving the trophy back, that’s just pure stupidity.

“There are plenty of copies of the Heisman Trophy. I don’t think anybody knows which one is the original because every school has one in its trophy case. Every player has one at home.”

Joe Burrow on Jayden Daniels, LSU Situation

On Aug. 13, Joe Burrow, LSU’s second Heisman Trophy winner, received a question after the Cincinnati Bengals’ 16-14 preseason win over the Detroit Lions.

“I don’t know too much about it,” Burrow told reporters postgame. “I just heard about it a couple hours ago [and] I don’t necessarily have too many thoughts at this time; I just don’t know enough about the situation to have any thoughts, I would say.”

Furthermore, Burrow spoke about whether LSU ever intends to hand out his No. 9 jersey, given that it is the issue Daniels is having with the football program.

“Like, they haven’t,” Burrow added. “Yeah, they told me that they wouldn’t use it again, but you never know what happens.”