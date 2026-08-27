Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Gets Blunt About Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens held a joint practice on Aug. 26 ahead of their preseason finale on Aug. 28. Moreover, it featured two teams with star QBs, as both sides hope their signal-callers can lead them to the postseason after missing the playoffs last season.

After the practice session, Jayden Daniels spoke to the media and was asked about his relationship with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Commanders star revealed he keeps in touch but didn’t want to share too much.

“I do,” Daniels told reporters on Aug. 26 about whether he has a friendship with the Ravens’ star. “That’s my guy. What he’s accomplished in the league is second to none.

“A lot of respect for Lamar and what he’s done, how he’s been doubted his whole career to now, and man, he’s shining. Like to keep our conversation private, but the utmost respect for Lamar.“

Last season, Daniels missed 10 total games due to a left knee sprain, a hamstring strain, and a severe left elbow dislocation suffered in Week 9 and re-aggravated in Week 14, leading the team to shut him down.

As a result, Daniels’ production was impacted, playing only 267 pass snaps for the Commanders last season. That led to a 74.8 overall PFF grade as Daniels threw for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions.

Moreover, he recorded 10 big-time throws and eight turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, Daniels added 248 scramble yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Praises Joint Practice

While the Commanders have their preseason finale against the Ravens next, all eyes are on Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels spoke about how the joint practice with Baltimore has helped him get ready for Sept. 13.

“I took a lot of reps, so it was good,“ Daniels added. “I got to go over here and see different looks. In the games, you don’t really see a lot of exotic looks.

You got some good work on third downs, first and second downs versus a coordinator and a team like [the Ravens] that gave us good work just to have answers to go out there and play ball at the end of the day. No matter what, we get paid to play ball. So, we’re gonna be ready when it’s time to come.”

Eric Mangini on Expectations for Jayden Daniels

With the 2026 NFL season nearing, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini shares his expectations for Daniels and the Commanders.

“Jayden Daniels accomplished everything he was able to accomplish, which was remarkable in his rookie season,“ Mangini said on the Aug. 24 edition of “First Things First.“ “He obviously got hurt last year and took a step back statistically.

“I would imagine he has just as much ability as Drake Maye or Caleb Williams to come out and have a big year. He has more experience, more poise and more connection with the guys around him. I think Stefon Diggs is a real plus for them.”

It will be interesting to see if Daniels can stay healthy this season and replicate the production he had as a rookie.