Commanders’ Dan Quinn Opens Up on Jayden Daniels Return Before Eagles Opener

Sunday will mark the start of a new season for the Washington Commanders. But it will be even more significant for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The signal-caller played just one game after Thanksgiving and two following Halloween last season. Sunday’s Week 1 matchup versus NFC East rival — the Philadelphia Eagles — is hopefully the beginning of Daniels returning to his status as an elite, rising NFL quarterback.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn certainly sounds excited about the occasion. Quinn addressed what he’s most looking forward to with Daniels making his regular season return Sunday.

“Just knowing how much work that he’s put into the system. To see that execution take place. He’s really in very good command it,” Quinn told reporters. “Then I would say probably the second thing is the amount of time him and Terry have had together. I read I think it was like less than 15% of the snaps they were on the field together in 2025. That sounded crazy.

“But the amount of work those two guys have had. Just to see that and to see the way he’s able to express himself in the offense.”

Commanders’ Dan Quinn Speaks out on Jayden Daniels Before Week 1

Getty Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed what he’s looking to see in quarterback Jayden Daniels return this season.

As the Commanders head coach continued, Quinn tempered expectations a little for the team’s offense. The Commanders are dealing with multiple injuries along the offensive line and adapting to first-year offensive coordinator David Blough.

But great NFL quarterbacks have a knack for masking major issues and growing pains. Daniels has the talent to do that, especially early in the 2026 season.

“There’s certainly going to be some growing as the season goes, players and play-caller and system,” Quinn added. “But I would say by him taking all the reps, and being in that spot. He’s in a good place with the system.

“He’s a decisive thinker … There’s not a hesitation. He’s able to think quickly, process quickly. That’s why he’s able to get rid of the ball to the right location. To the right target of where it’s going to go. A lot of that comes from how fast he can process and it’s nice to see him go through the steps here and through the reads.”

Daniels took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2024. He led the Commanders to a surprising 12-5 record and playoff berth. Then in the postseason, the Commanders won two games and advanced to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a rookie.

In 2025, Daniels played only seven games because of injury and when healthy, the Commanders displayed much worse offensive efficiency. Entering 2026, the hope is Washington has the pieces in place for Daniels to be elite again.

Or it could be the other way around — a healthy Daniels is poised to raise Washington’s offense.