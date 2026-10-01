Commanders Receive Jayden Daniels Injury Prediction From Insider

The Washington Commanders finally have some positive momentum going for them after picking up their first win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. The fact that they managed to take down the Seahawks is impressive in its own right, but making the win even more savory is the fact that Marcus Mariota, not Jayden Daniels, was under center for this game.

Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, which forced him to miss yet another game after injuries disrupted his 2025 campaign. With the team playing in London in Week 4, Daniels made the trip overseas in an attempt to get back on the field for the team’s upcoming contest. And yet, while Daniels is making good progress, one NFL insider isn’t convinced he will be able to make such a quick recovery from this ailment.

Insider Predicts Jayden Daniels Won’t Play for Commanders in Week 4

Daniels dislocated his left elbow on the final play of the first half against the Cowboys in Week 2, which just so happens to be the exact same injury that he suffered to this elbow last year. Daniels missed four games recovering from this ailment, and after passing up the opportunity to undergo surgery to repair his elbow, he is making it his goal to get back on the field as soon as possible.

At some point over the offseason, Daniels will likely need to go under the knife in order to truly repair his elbow, but with the year still being young, he wants to get back in action and attempt to help the Commanders return to the postseason. Just when he will get back on the field, though, is unknown.

The four-game recovery timeline initially seemed to be the most realistic path forward for Daniels, but reports indicate he is intent on returning sooner than that. The fact that he traveled with the team to London indicates he has a shot at playing, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he thinks it’s more realistic to see him back on the field in Week 5 than in Week 4.

It does seem that there’s at least a chance that Jayden Daniels is out there. Would be awfully, awfully quick,” Rapoport admitted on “NFL Total Access.” “A better estimate I was given was somewhere just inside three weeks. That would mean he would likely miss this game, able to come back next week after London.”

Commanders Have Crucial Decision to Make on Jayden Daniels’ Injury Status

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after their 33-31 win against the Seattle Seahawks after the game at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Daniels’ injury situation is a delicate one for the Commanders to handle. Obviously, considering his talent, the team wants him on the field as much as possible moving forward. The risk of re-injury here is real, though, which is why Washington can’t afford to rush his return just for the sake of having him under center.

The good news for the Commanders is that even if Daniels can’t go, Mariota is an experienced backup who has proven he can win games for this team when he is leading the huddle. You can bet that Daniels is going to push to play on Sunday, but ultimately, it would be a pretty big surprise to see him on the field in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.