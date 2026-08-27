Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Speaks out on Offensive Line Amid Severe Struggles

By all accounts, the Washington Commanders offense didn’t have a good day in joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens. The unit reportedly performed poorly mainly because of significant offensive line struggles.

The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala referred to the unit as “inoperable” on Wednesday. The Commanders insider also stated on social media it was the worst he had seen the Commanders’ offense “in years.”

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wasn’t as harsh. He also notably didn’t pass any blame.

When asked about the offensive line, Daniels emphasized to reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he is focused on himself and the other things he can control.

“I gotta do my job at the end of the day. They have to do a job. I never want to go out there and complain about X, Y, and Z. That’s not me,” Daniels told reporters. “Because at the end of the day, I can control what I can control. And everybody in this organization, on this team, has a job to do. Who am I to go out there and try to do other people’s jobs.

“My job is to come out here and get better as a football player, lead this team. So, ultimately, when November, December, those months come around, we can win football games.”

Commanders Offensive Line Trying to Overcome Injuries

The big issue the Commanders offense, specifically the offensive line, are going through at the moment is injuries.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil and center Nick Allegretti are both sidelined with ailments. Tunsil is going to be out long term.

But Allegretti’s absence at center probably looms largest. Allegretti was set to transition to center this preseason, but he’s barely been on the field in August.

That hasn’t allow Daniels to get many practice opportunities with Allegretti.

Reporters asked the quarterback multiple questions about the chemistry, or lack thereof, the offense has been him and the centers. Again, Daniels focused on the positives, stressing what he’s been able to accomplish with the centers on the practice field.

“We do a good job throughout. QB-center exchange, I’m working with different guys when they come in,” said Daniels. “Just that camaraderie and everything, and I think more so just being on the same page, communicating.

For me, whether that’s knowing pointing the same way, where are they going, do I have to flip the protection, run game, stuff like that. And really just breathe life to whoever is in there.”

Julian Good-Jones, Matt Gulbin and Trey Hill are the other centers besides Allegretti on the Commanders roster. The team, though, will cut its roster from 90 to 53 players this weekend.