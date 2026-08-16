Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Gets Big Update Before Lions Preseason Game

The Washington Commanders were hit with a significant injury to the QB position after Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained right knee in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 14.

While the injury will force Mariota to miss the rest of the preseason, the veteran signal-caller is expected to be ready for Week 1, per ESPN. Washington will continue its preseason on Aug. 22 when they play the Detroit Lions and will likely feature Jayden Daniels.

On Aug. 16, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke with the media about whether Mariota’s injury would affect how much playing time Daniels gets against the Lions and in their third preseason game.

“As far as the game [against the Lions] goes, no, not right now,” Quinn told reporters about whether he has his plan for Daniels set ahead of the second preseason game. “I recognize the question, but right now we’re kind of going into these two days still in training camp mode. That’ll be Tuesday and Wednesday and a big padded block of stuff.

“As far as how much starters and what we do, some of it will depend on what I’m seeing on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ve got a bunch of situations that I’m trying to work through. Two-minute, four-minute, some goal-line stuff. So, this is kind of our most heightened training camp block coming up. So, I’m excited to see that. But we haven’t gotten, in terms of planning the game yet, to that part.”

Jayden Daniels Will Need to Get Reps In With Nick Allegretti

While Quinn didn’t reveal the plan for Daniels in the final two preseason games, the Commanders QB could see significant playing time to build his chemistry with Nick Allegretti.

The 30-year-old has missed practice during training camp due to a strained calf, and Quinn noted the importance of Allegretti and Daniels building that connection before Week 1.

“It’s for sure super important [for Allegretti and Daniels to get reps together],” Quinn added. “Not just for him and Jay, but for the two guards next to him, the identification, the call. He’s been doing the walkthroughs in the evenings, but that’s just not the same. Those reps will be important.

“We won’t give him 50 plays right off the bat. We’ll work him back into a ramp-up as he’s returning to play. It is super important just to make sure the communication, the calls, all of that comes together. That’s the goal, man. Now, start stacking days with him and Jay together.”

Commanders Will Lean on Qb3, Qb4 After Marcus Mariota Injury

Despite Mariota’s injury, Quinn noted that the team is optimistic that their insurance behind Daniels won’t miss any time in the regular season.

“We’re optimistic that for the regular season at the start that he’ll be ready at that time, and at this time, no [the Commanders aren’t looking to sign a QB]. We don’t anticipate anybody else coming in. So, it’ll allow more reps over the next couple weeks with Sam [Hartman] and Athan Kaliakmanis in that spot.”

It will be interesting to see if either Athan Kaliakmanis or Sam Hartman can impress with more time out on the field in these last two preseason games and give the Commanders confidence that they can be QB2 if Mariota’s injury keeps him out to start the season.