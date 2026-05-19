Commanders Vet Issues Jayden Daniels Warning as Washington Builds New-Look 2026 Offense

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is entering one of the biggest seasons of his young NFL career, and one veteran teammate believes the rest of the league should be paying attention.

After a breakout rookie campaign in 2024 followed by an injury-shortened 2025 season, Daniels is now healthy and preparing for year three under head coach Dan Quinn.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. recently appeared on NFL Network and shared a strong message about Daniels’ mindset heading into the new season.

“He has that look in his eyes that he’s ready to take over the league,” Wise Jr. said.

The comments come as Washington continues to reshape its offense around Daniels following an inconsistent 2025 season in which the quarterback was limited to seven games due to injuries.

Daniels finished last year with a 2-5 record as a starter after showing flashes of the talent that made him one of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks during his rookie season.

Now, the Commanders are hoping a healthy offseason can help Daniels return to form.

Jayden Daniels Faces Pressure Entering Crucial Third NFL Season

While Daniels remains one of Washington’s most important building blocks, questions still surround the offense entering 2026.

Terry McLaurin remains Daniels’ top established weapon, but the Commanders lost three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz during the offseason.

Washington also missed out on several free-agent targets, including Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs.

The team did retain Dyami Brown and added veteran receiver Van Jefferson while continuing to explore other potential moves.

The Commanders have reportedly been linked to Brandon Aiyuk and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs as the front office looks to strengthen Daniels’ supporting cast.

Even with roster questions, Daniels’ talent remains clear to people inside the organization.

A healthy season could go a long way toward helping Washington take another step forward offensively.

Antonio Williams Could Become Key Weapon for Daniels

One player expected to help Daniels immediately is rookie receiver Antonio Williams.

Washington selected the former Clemson standout in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and analysts quickly praised the move as one of the best value picks in the draft.

Some evaluators even compared Williams to Amon-Ra St. Brown because of his route-running ability and versatility.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters recently explained why the organization believes Williams can contribute both in the slot and on the outside.

“He can play Z and F, or you know, Z and slot,” Peters said after the draft.

“The things that he can show you can play outside. He’s not huge, but he is not small. He’s just a hair under six feet and he’s a really tough player and he’s got really good releases. He plays really fast.”

Williams also made it clear that he hopes to contribute immediately as a rookie.

“I just want to contribute early,” Williams said during an appearance on “The Journey.”

“I’m trying to get out there and make the most of my opportunities. First game of the season, man. So, when it’s third down or a crucial moment, I wanna be that guy to go to.”

That mindset could be welcome news for Daniels as Washington attempts to build a more explosive offense in 2026.

The Commanders are expected to rely heavily on Daniels and McLaurin again this season, but Williams may quickly become one of the quarterback’s most important targets.