Commanders Could Send $72M Pro Bowler to AFC South

The Washington Commanders showed they have an eye for the future of the defense when they drafted Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, getting first-round value with the No. 36 overall pick.

It also showed an awareness for their current predicament at the position, where two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen has been open about his unhappiness with the franchise.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler suggests the Commanders should pull off a “fireworks” trade that would send Allen to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick.

It would also pair Allen with a team that would likely deliver another big payday for the former first-round pick, who signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension before the 2021 season.

“Adding a defender with the skill set of Jonathan Allen could be the addition that elevates the Colts in a loaded AFC,” Fowler wrote. “The two-time Pro Bowler is a force within the interior that has evolved into one of the leagues premier three-down defensive tackles. As the Colts look to keep pace with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and an improving Tennessee Titans roster in the AFC South, adding Allen to the mix is the type of move that elevates a rosters performance ceiling.”

Three’s a Crowd for Commanders on Interior DL

The Commanders drafted interior defensive linemen in back-to-back years in 2017 with Allen and in 2018 with his college teammate, Daron Payne.

Payne received a 4-year, $90 million contract extension in March 2023 … putting $172 million in contracts on the interior defensive line. Which is probably too much.

Should Newton even prove to be a serviceable option for the Commanders, his 4-year, $9.75 million contract would be a much better option than Allen’s massive contract.

While all of that sounds good on paper, replacing Allen’s production and durability will be a difficult task — he’s only missed three games in the last six years while Newton underwent a second foot surgery in the last year in May.

“For the Commanders, it’s an opportunity to add a valuable pick and idealize the future of Daron Payne alongside Newton with depth in the form of John Ridgeway already under contract,” Fowler wrote. ” … A fresh start could serve both parties well considering the capital used from Peters used to select Newton, albeit his muddied projection to immediate snaps due to offseason foot surgery. For the long term, it makes sense.”

Could Commanders Make Playoff Run in 2024?

Getting rid of Allen via trade might not be the smartest move for the Commanders, even though they’ve already turned over 43 percent of their roster from 2023 headed into training camp.

The Commanders have a new head coach in Dan Quinn and a new general manager in Adam Peters — along with a new quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and an influx of talent via free agency, including a pair of new linebackers in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu that could make the defense one of the best in the NFC East.

That has some prognosticators listing the Commanders as a team who might surprise with a playoff run in 2024 — something they might not be capable of without Allen in the fold.