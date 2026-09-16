Commanders Lose Key LB Depth, Add Intriguing Athletic Rookie

The Washington Commanders lost linebacker Jordan Magee to a hamstring injury during Week 1. The injury is serious enough that the 25-year-old is going to be out for at least a month.

Washington announced on its social media account Wednesday that it placed Magee on injured reserve. With an IR stint, the linebacker will miss at least four games.

The Commanders also confirmed the Lucas Patrick signing. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning the Commanders were signing the veteran interior lineman.

Additionally, the Commanders signed outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker Austin Keys to their practice squad.

Magee didn’t begin this season as a starter as he was for parts of 2025. But with veteran linebacker Frankie Luvu also dealing with a groin injury, Magee’s absence could grow significant quickly.

In Week 1, Magee posted two combined tackles while playing nine defensive snaps. He also received 22 snaps on special teams.

The linebacker left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Commanders Place LB Jordan Magee on Injured Reserve

Getty The Washington Commanders placed linebacker Jordan Magee on injured reserve and signed a rookie linebacker to their practice squad.

Without Magee, the Commanders are left with Luvu, Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal, and Kain Madrano at linebacker on the active roster. That’s not a lot of depth, particularly with Luvu dealing with a groin issue.

But perhaps head coach Dan Quinn will have some good news on Luvu before facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Magee didn’t appear in line for a major defensive role early this season. If another injury happens at linebacker, though, the Commanders could be in serious trouble.

The team also has to replace Magee on special teams.

Last season, Magee started eight games, playing 364 defensive snaps and 338 on special teams. The Commanders, though, drafted Styles in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is mostly why he doesn’t have a starting job anymore.

In 17 games last season, Magee posted 54 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also had one pass defense.

Washington Signs Marvin Jones Jr., Austin Keys to Practice Squad

Getty The Washington Commanders added edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. to their practice squad.

With Magee’s spot on the active roster, the Commanders chose to address their interior offensive line depth, signing Lucas Patrick. But Washington added linebacker depth with Jones and Keys.

In Jones, the Commanders signed an undrafted rookie who has a lot of intriguing traits. But he hasn’t posted the production to match.

“He has good size and comes from NFL bloodlines,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote during the 2026 draft process. “His play strength and aggression at the point of attack are average, but his hands stay active and he gets off blocks when needed.

“So far, Jones has not been able to convert his traits into high-level production. His rush plan and toolbox do not stand out on tape.”

Keys was an undrafted rookie last season for the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in 11 games for the Vikings, posting seven combined tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.

The NFL transaction wire listed Jones as a linebacker, but he’s considered an edge rusher. If the Commanders need to add or elevate a linebacker to replace Magee, Keys is the more likely candidate because he plays inside.