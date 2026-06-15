Commanders Assistant Speaks out on 3rd-Year LB ‘With Something to Prove’

The Washington Commanders added what could be the next great linebacker in the league with first-rounder Sonny Styles. But that doesn’t mean the team is going to automatically cast aside another prospect such as Jordan Magee, who the team was previously grooming to replace Bobby Wagner.

What it does mean, though, is Washington’s minicamp this week is likely more important to Magee than the average returning player.

The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala argued that point on the eve of Washington’s minicamp. The Commanders will host the mandatory practice sessions from June 16-18.

At Washington’s minicamp, Styles and Magee will be just two of several linebackers vying for opportunities this fall.

“He’s taken all the necessary steps,” said Commanders linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. when addressing Magee at offseason workouts, via Jhabvala. “He’s doing all the things correctly. It’s just a very competitive room. And he, along with Frankie and everybody else in the room, is going to have to continue to really compete to play.”

On Monday, Jhabvala added that Magee appears poised for a backup role. That is, unless he earns a bigger role beginning at minicamp.

“That leaves Magee as likely third in line among the inside backers — unless his play in minicamp this week and in training camp later this summer proves he’s worthy of more,” wrote The Athletic insider.