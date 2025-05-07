‘Explosive’ Commanders Rookie Could Make Instant Impact on Special Teams

The Washington Commanders aren’t drafting players who are projects. There’s no time to “wait and see” at this point in franchise history. Either you can contribute right away or you can find somewhere else to play.

That standard goes from 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels all the way down to 2025 sixth round pick Kain Medrano, a versatile UCLA linebacker who could help his new team at safety or linebacker down the road but can make an immediate impact on special teams.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus singled Medrano out as his “Rookie to Watch” on Washington’s roster in 2025.

“Medrano is built more like a strong safety than a true linebacker, but he tested out as an elite athlete with outstanding speed and explosiveness,” Cameron wrote. ” … Medrano can match up against tight ends in man coverage, which could be his ticket to sticking on the roster. But that also relies largely on his ability to make an impact on special teams.”

Medrano’s Measurables Show Elite Athlete

Medrano’s struggles as a tackler at UCLA — he missed 20.7 percent of tackle opportunities in 2024 — were largely negated by what an incredible athlete he is.

Over his last 2 seasons with the Bruins, Medrano started 25 consecutive games in 2023 and 2024 as he racked up 128 tackles, 18 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions, including an interception return for a touchdown in 2024. He was named All-Pac-12 in 2023 and All-Big Ten in 2024.

At the NFL scouting combine, Medrano checked in at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds while running a blazing, 4.46-second 40-yard dash, registering a 38-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches.

That’s ridiculously athletic — for any position on the football field.

Medrano, 24 year old, also has the type of game experience NFL teams have come to crave. Over 6 seasons, he played in 50 games for UCLA.

Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones listed “explosiveness in pursuit” as Medrano’s NFL-ready trait headed into his rookie year.

“The Washington Commanders saw something in Kain Medrano that they believe can be molded into a decent performer over time,” Jones wrote on May 6. “Taking a linebacker over an edge rusher at this stage was a contentious issue among the fanbase, so it’ll be interesting to see if the former UCLA standout can repay this faith.”

Reeves Might be Perfect Mentor for Medrano

If Medrano truly wants to carve out a lengthy NFL career, the player he needs to saddle up next to might be veteran safety and NFL All-Pro special teams player Jeremy Reaves, who is one of the most respected special teams players in the NFL over the last decade.

Few players in the NFL can compare to the absolute menace Reaves has been on special teams throughout his career. In 64 career games he has 128 tackles, with most of those coming on special teams, where he’s racked up an incredible 1,128 snaps over the last 7 seasons.

Reaves, a Pensacola, Florida, native, went undrafted out of South Alabama in 2018 after being named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was released in training camp before landing with Washington, where he’s been for his entire career.