Kaytron Allen Sends Warning to Commanders Running Backs

He had to sit through 186 picks before finally hearing his name called in the 2026 NFL draft, but that experience hasn’t dented running back Kaytron Allen’s confidence about what he can do for the Washington Commanders as a rookie. He’s confident enough to send a warning to his fellow running backs on a crowded depth chart.

Allen has also sent offensive coordinator David Blough a bold message about what his role should be during his debut season in the pros. The sixth-round pick declared the Commanders simply need to “put the rock in my hands. I’m ready to go,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Those are the confident words of a young player with the ambition to be a workhorse at the highest level. Allen demonstrated the traits of a prolific bell-cow back at Penn State, but he’s entering a densely populated rotation in Washington.

It’s a depth chart headlined by Jacory Croskey-Merritt, last season’s late-round draft steal. The group has also been supplemented by the arrivals of veterans Rachaad White and Jerome Ford in free agency.

Allen is not daunted by the numbers. Instead, he’s already raising the bar for the more experienced players around him.

Kaytron Allen Warns Fellow Running Backs

Those competing with Allen for carries should know he’s “ready to get to work right now. I feel like I’m a competitor, and me being in the room, I feel like it’s going to make everybody better for sure,” per Selby.

Allen wants the Commanders’ other backs to know anybody not ready to match his intensity will be quickly found out. He warned, “I just feel like when players around me, they got no other choice but to get better around me just because of my work ethic and how I go about playing football. I love football, so I put everything into it. And I just feel like if you’re around me, you gotta love football, or if not, it’s going to show.”

Those are strong words from an inexperienced player yet to run a single play in a competitive NFL game. Yet, the Commanders should welcome this level of bravado from a ball-carrier who runs as tenaciously as he talks.

The Commanders are getting used to bold claims from Allen about his talents. Fortunately, the 23-year-old is backing up the big talk so far this offseason, something the Commanders were happy to highlight during rookie minicamp.

Allen needs to justify his own hype because carries won’t be easy to come by, despite his complementary skills.

Commanders Have Variety in Rushing Committee

Croskey-Merritt has the big-play potential the Commanders need in their running game, and so does an undrafted find coaches already adore. Meanwhile, White is an experienced and versatile receiver out of the backfield, skills shared by dependable veteran Jeremy McNichols.

Ford even has a role as a potential power back, although short-yardage and goal-line work represents Allen’s best chance to get onto the field. Those are duties Chris Rodriguez Jr. handled for last season’s offense, and Allen already looks like a natural replacement.

Using his powerful frame to work over defenses between the tackles can help Allen form a natural thunder and lightning tandem with Croskey-Merritt. A double act capable of powering Blough’s offense, but only if the more established backs don’t heed Allen’s warning and find themselves usurped by a rookie overflowing with belief in his own talents.