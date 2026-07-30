Commanders WR Called Out Over Persistent Injury Issues

Another year of training camp, another year of Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks dealing with injury issues.

Burks’ inability to stay healthy — the defining aspect of his career — was on full display again after the 1st day of training camp.

“Dan Quinn says that starting Center Nick Allegretti is dealing with a calf injury, and WR Treylon Burks has foot soreness and won’t be practicing,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning. “Doesn’t expect either to be a long-term injury … Treylon Burks dealing with an injury after the first training camp practice is exactly why you can’t rely on him for the whole season.”

Burks has missed 33 out of a possible 68 regular-season games since the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the 1st round (No. 18 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He broke his collarbone during training camp with the Titans in 2025 but finished the year playing 8 games for the Commanders, who brought him back on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract on March 6 — a deal worth up to $4 million.

Commanders Showed Faith With New Contract

Burks joined the Commanders at midseason in 2025 and played his way into a respectable payday this offseason.

“The Commanders are bringing back former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who impressed in limited time last season, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The former Titans pick gets a 1-year deal worth a max of $4M.”

Burks signed with the Commanders on October 17 and was brought up to the active roster on November 5 — he played in 8 games with 10 receptions for 130 yards and 1 touchdown.

Burks Made ‘OBJ 2.0’ TD Catch Against Broncos

You won’t see many better catches anywhere, on any level, than the one Burks pulled off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Burks caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota in the third quarter to give the Commanders a 14-13 lead, snagging the ball with one hand and with Denver cornerback Riley Moss draped all over him, with Burks pulling the ball in as he landed flat on his back in the end zone.

It was a catch that brought back immediate memories of the famous catch former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made against the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football game in January 2015.

“Insane stuff from Treylon Burks!” NBC play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico said during the broadcast. “As good as you will ever see … as good of a catch as you’ll see all season. Shades of Odell Beckham Jr. from 10 years ago.”

Both Beckham and Burks wore No. 13, which Beckham quickly pointed out on his official X account.

“13 13,” Beckham wrote. “Snagggg.”

Treylon Burks’ NFL Career Seemed On Life Support

It’s safe to say Burks getting a new contract — or ever playing in the NFL again — was a given after his time in Tennessee.

That’s probably underlined by the fact that his touchdown catch against the Broncos was just his 2nd career touchdown — and first by way of a catch. Burks’ previous score came on a fumble recovery in the end zone after a long run by All-Pro running back Derrick Henry when he was playing for the Titans.

Through 4 seasons, Burks has 63 receptions for 829 yards but has played in just 35 out of a possible 68 regular-season games with 20 starts. Burks missed 6 games each in his first 2 seasons, missed 11 games in 2024, and missed 9 games in 2025.

“No matter when he’s ready to suit up, Burks can help severe depth issues at WR,” Heavy’s James Dudko wrote after Burks signed. “Those issues are summed up by the Commanders placing Noah Brown on injured reserve, while also dealing with on-again, off-again durability issues concerning go-to target Terry McLaurin. This much uncertainty at a key position prompted the Commanders to host Burks for a visit earlier in the week.”