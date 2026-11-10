Ex-Commanders QB Kirk Cousins Gets Dealt at NFL Trade Deadline: Report

They actually did it. The Minnesota Vikings have reunited with former Washington Commanders and their ex-quarterback Kirk Cousins.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. The veteran quarterback will be heading back to Minnesota after leaving the team in 2024 free agency.

“Blockbuster! The Raiders are trading four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings for their 2027 third-round pick,” wrote Pelissero on X.

“Cousins returns to Minnesota for the playoff push while Las Vegas turns to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Cousins originally landed in Minnesota on a record-setting deal during the spring of 2018. Before that, the quarterback spent his first six NFL seasons with the then Washington Redskins.

Cousins made his first Pro Bowl with the team in 2016. In six seasons with Washington, Cousins registered a 65.5% completion percentage while averaging 7.7 yards per pass with 99 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in 62 games.

As a starter, he posted a 26-30-1 record.

Former Washington Redskins/Commanders QB Kirk Cousins Gets Traded

The 38-year-old quarterback began his career as a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Washington grabbed Cousins at No. 102 overall in the same draft as No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III.

Cousins received his first opportunity to play because of an injury to Griffin in 2012. Over the next two seasons, Cousins earned more and more playing time because of Griffin injuries.

By 2015, Cousins was the team’s full-time starter. In his first year as the team’s starter, he led Washington to a division title. Then in 2016, the quarterback posted 4,917 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to make his first Pro Bowl.

During this time, Washington couldn’t agree to a long-term deal with Cousins. The team used the franchise tag on the quarterback before the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. With that, Cousins made history as the first quarterback to receive the franchise tag in consecutive years.

Cousins then made more history after he left Washington in March 2018. That offseason, he inked a 3-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings. It was the league’s first fully guaranteed contract. At the time, it was also the highest-paying contract in NFL history.

Cousins played in more games with the Vikings than Commanders. However, he spent six years in both places to begin his career.

Cousins Going Back to Vikings Almost Three Years After Departure

In 2024, Cousins signed another huge deal in free agency, a 4-year, $180 million contract, with the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback didn’t finish that deal, though, and he became a free agent again this past offseason.

Cousins joined the Raiders to be a place-holder for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas will move forward with Mendoza as its quarterback after dealing Cousins back to the Vikings.

The quarterback will play part of a seventh season in Minnesota, which passes the amount of years he spent in Washington.

With the trade, the Commanders will now face Cousins this season. The Commanders are visiting the Vikings in Week 16.