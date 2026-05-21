Commanders Win Big After Swiping Underrated Edge-Rusher From Patriots

The Washington Commanders made major moves to improve the pass rush this offseason, though their most expensive signing — Odafe Oweh to a four-year, $96 million deal — arguably was not even the best acquisition they made in the position group this offseason.

Washington also inked K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year agreement worth $11 million, which ESPN’s Bill Barnwell applauded indirectly on Thursday, May 21 by calling out the New England Patriots for letting the 27-year-old pass-rusher get away.

Chaisson was viewed as a massive bust during his time with the [Jacksonville] Jaguars, but the onetime first-round pick revitalized his career with the [Las Vegas] Raiders in 2024 and then had a career year with the Pats in 2025. In a starting role, Chaisson managed 7.5 sacks and 18 knockdowns, making multiple big plays to help seal games late. It was inevitable that he was going to earn a raise on the $3 million he made with the Patriots in 2025. I would have liked to have seen the Patriots top that offer [from the Commanders]. … There’s a chance Chaisson’s upward trajectory still [has] some room for growth.

The former first-round pick out of LSU in 2020 added 54 pressures and 34 QB hurries on 400 pass-rush snaps to his career-high 7.5 sacks in 2025. Chaisson could have an outsized impact on a Washington defense that produced 42 sacks as a team last season and finished 18th in pass rush win rate.

Commanders Added Pass-Rush Depth, Versatility in Free Agency

Washington also added Charles Omenihu, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, to the mix alongside Oweh and Chaisson. He, too, potentially represents strong value for the Commanders.

“The Commanders wanted to add more length and the 6-foot-5 Omenihu helps accomplish that goal. He has 23 career sacks, including seven in 2023 with Kansas City,” John Keim of ESPN wrote. “Omenihu wins more with power than the other pass-rushers Washington has signed thus far.”

Washington also aided its pass rush, as well as it stoutness against the run, by signing defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

“[Settle is] someone the Commanders believe can be a penetrator — an ability they definitely need more of. Their top three tackles combined for just eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2025,” Keim continued. “But Settle will have to produce more than the one sack and quarterback hit he recorded over 12 games last season. The Commanders would gladly take his 2024 numbers: 10 QB hits and five sacks.”

Commanders Appear to Have Hit Big on LB Sonny Styles in First Round of NFL Draft

Washington continued focusing on the defensive side of the football early in last month’s NFL draft, as Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles fell to them at No. 7 overall in Round 1.

Styles’ ceiling is potentially among the best off-ball linebackers in the game, with analysts frequently comparing him to the likes of Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Styles is a perfect fit in the middle of head coach Dan Quinn’s defense and should be an even more elite playmaker lining up behind all of the upgrades the team made to its defensive front/pass rush in free agency.